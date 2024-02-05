TVS Television Network Begins All Pro Wrestling Nevada Television Coverage with February 17 Tilt in Reno
TVS is covering the entire 2024 season of All Pro Wrestling Nevada for broadcast, cable, IPTV, OTT, and Home Video platforms, including across six TVS 24/7 streaming sports channels on the WatchYour.TV platform, powered by Tulix.
Cantil, CA, February 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- TVS Television Network will televise the February 17 All Pro Wrestling Nevada event from Sparks, NV as the first in a series of APW Nevada television programs in 2024. The card will be produced as a syndicated half hour show for broadcast, cable, IPTV, OTT, and Home Video platforms.
TVS will also include APW Nevada programming in their TVS TeleSports Digest show and their TVS Sports Showcase Show. In addition TVS will produce APW Nevada music videos to be included in their TVS Lucha Loco series.
APW Nevada is the premier wrestling troupe in Nevada and features family friendly independent wrestlers. In addition to the regular APW Nevada wrestling troupe, they also include notable regional and even national wrestlers in their events.
TVS began televising wrestling in 1975, with the very first national broadcasts of pro wrestling, with the IWA wrestling troupe. They have also televised pro wrestling from Chicago and Bakersfield prior to pacting with APW Nevada for their 2024 schedule.
APW Nevada Wrestling will be included across six TVS 24/7 streaming FAST channels that appear on the WatchYour.TV, powered by Tulix platform. This includes TVS All American Network, TVS Action Network (beginning in May), TVS Tavern TV Network, and TVS Select Network.
TVS Television Network was founded in 1960 and is the fourth oldest broadcast TV network in the USA.
