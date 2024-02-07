Second Annual Cinderella Prince Charming Ball Fundraising Event; Welcome to Casino Night
Leonardtown, MD, February 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Carolyn E. Parker Foundation (CEP) and Reach Back & Lift 1 (RB&L1), two 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations, are proud to host the second annual Cinderella Prince Charming Ball Fundraising Event, Casino Night, on Saturday, 13 April 2024, from 8:00 pm - 12:00 am, at the Rex, located at 22695 Washington Street, Leonardtown, MD 20650. CEP and RB&L1 are focused on one of its most significant community outreach initiatives, Project Cinderella and the Prince Charming Project.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cinderella-prince-charming-ball-2024-tickets-797906328307?utm_experiment=test_share_listing&aff=ebdsshios
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cinderella-prince-charming-ball-2024-tickets-797906328307?utm_experiment=test_share_listing&aff=ebdsshios
Contact
Carolyn E. Parker Foundation, InContact
Adrienne Somerville
(240) 577-5753
Carolyneparkerfoundation.org
Adrienne Somerville
(240) 577-5753
Carolyneparkerfoundation.org
Multimedia
Categories