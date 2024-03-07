Exciting News: Ashly Coggins Promoted to Chief Operating Officer (COO) at BIM Designs, Inc.
Phoenix, AZ, March 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- BIM Designs, Inc., a leading player in the construction industry, is pleased to announce the promotion of Ashly Coggins to the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO). This significant milestone marks a pivotal moment in the company's growth and further strengthens its leadership team.
Ashly Coggins, a seasoned industry professional with over 19 years of project and change management experience, joined BIM Designs, Inc. in October 2020. Starting as the Head of Project Controls, Ashly quickly became an integral part of the Executive Leadership team. Her extensive background, gained from prestigious roles at industry giants such as Fluor and Turner, has been a valuable asset to the company.
Throughout her tenure at BIM Designs, Inc., Ashly has played a vital role in the success of over 45 projects involving more than 20 clients. Her commitment to excellence and passion for enhancing construction processes and technology align seamlessly with the company's vision. Ashly has been instrumental in educating the team and evolving the company's strategy, consistently focusing on meeting clients' needs and exceeding their expectations.
In her new role as COO, Ashly Coggins will provide company-wide leadership, management, and vision. Her responsibilities include guiding BIM Designs, Inc. in executing growth-focused strategies while making sure their company’s core values, including trust and ethics, quality, and ownership to commitment, were honored. Additionally, Ashly will foster a success-oriented, accountable environment within the company and act as a "client-care officer," ensuring regular monitoring of client satisfaction through direct contact with every client and partner.
"We are thrilled to congratulate Ashly Coggins on her well-deserved promotion to Chief Operating Officer. Her dedication to solving complex challenges in the construction industry and her collaborative approach with stakeholders make her an invaluable asset to our team," said Mark Oden, CEO at BIM Designs, Inc.
Under Ashly's leadership, BIM Designs, Inc. is poised to thrive and innovate in the construction industry, building on its commitment to delivering client results. The company remains dedicated to creating experiences that align with clients' needs and expectations.
For more information about BIM Designs, Inc. and its services, please contact Luke Lightning at marketing@bimdesigns.net. Stay updated on the latest developments by following BIM Designs, Inc. on LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.
About BIM Designs, Inc.:
BIM Designs, Inc. is a 100% minority-owned, union-signatory, US-based construction and Building Information Modeling (BIM) services provider. Since 2016, BIM Designs, Inc. has been providing high-quality BIM detailing, deliverables, coordination, schedule, project controls, and owner representation consulting services for over 125 projects to more than 75 construction companies working on large commercial projects in the areas of semiconductors, biotech/pharmaceutical, education, hospitality, healthcare, entertainment, and mixed-use residential and commercial buildings. And BIM Designs, Inc. Never outsources our detailing work to offshore labor.
Contact:
BIM Designs, Inc.
Mark Oden, CEO
(415) 963-9693
https://www.bimdesigns.net/
marketing@bimdesigns.net
About BIM Designs, Inc.:
BIM Designs, Inc. is a 100% minority-owned, union-signatory, US-based construction and Building Information Modeling (BIM) services provider. Since 2016, BIM Designs, Inc. has been providing high-quality BIM detailing, deliverables, coordination, schedule, project controls, and owner representation consulting services for over 125 projects to more than 75 construction companies working on large commercial projects in the areas of semiconductors, biotech/pharmaceutical, education, hospitality, healthcare, entertainment, and mixed-use residential and commercial buildings. And BIM Designs, Inc. Never outsources our detailing work to offshore labor.
