Crystal Lynn Privett Chosen as a Woman of the Month for January 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Carlsbad, CA, February 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Crystal Lynn Privett of Carlsbad, California, has been chosen as a Woman of the Month for January 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of mental health care.
About Crystal Lynn Privett
Crystal Lynn Privett is an energy psychologist, mental health specialist, personal transformation coach, and author specializing in subconscious reprogramming of the mind. She is responsible for facilitating, training, and keynote speaking for a variety of individuals and businesses worldwide, including the X-box division of Microsoft employees.
Throughout her life, Privett had many health challenges, which she was able to overcome despite the negative prognosis from conventional medicine. She vowed to break free from any shackles holding her mind, body, and soul back, by releasing the hidden and unacknowledged blocked, trapped subconscious emotions she had stuffed within her body her entire life. Her compassion as a coach and trainer comes with deep empathy and a heartfelt desire to see others turn their triggers into triumph as she did. The tools to reprogram the subconscious mind are validated by some of the most credible neurological scientists around. “The possibilities are endless,” said Privett. “We can all let go of the past and embrace a new future with only the best possibilities, so we can achieve sustainable joy. Imagine improving your physical health, enhancing your personal and professional relationships, removing your annoying triggers, and helping your business get to the next level all in one session.”
Privett has also created an online course called Crystal Clear Mindset, to help others achieve success by gaining insight into and enhancing 12 fundamental aspects of consciousness that balance your life. She has authored five bestselling books in which all proceeds go to women’s charities and has recently released, “Crystal Clear Mindset” where she provides the tools to help individuals rewrite their life's narrative.
A recipient of many awards, Privett is a two-time winner of San Diego Power Woman by Discover Magazines and holds the titles of Mrs. United Kingdom 2021; First Runner-Up Mrs. Europe Global 2021-2022; Role Model of the Year 2021-2022, and Mrs. Fashionista 2021. Privett utilizes pageantry as a platform to bring awareness to and resources to support the mental health of young girls, people in her community, and around the world. She also volunteers on her local PTA board.
For more information, visit https://mindsetservice.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized ) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
