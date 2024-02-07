New Smyrna Beach Assisted Living Takes the Elderly to Enjoy the Beach
Seashore Senior Living now takes their elderly residents on beach field trips to enjoy ocean breezes and beautiful beach scenery.
New Smyrna Beach, FL, February 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Seashore Senior Living, an assisted living and memory care community now takes their senior citizens on beach tours in their latest addition, “The Beach Bus.”
Executive Director, Melissa Marton, is thrilled to be able to offer this type of outing to their community members.
“We’ve worked hard these past several months to get our bus equipped and logistics planned to take our residents to the beach. We believe that life is best at the beach! It’s what draws so many people to our town every year, and we believe the elderly should be able to enjoy it as much as anyone else,” said Ms. Marton.
Having opened just two years ago, Seashore Senior Living is one of the newer assisted living communities in Volusia county. The community underwent extensive renovations before opening their doors to residents in January 2022.
“Every community seems to try to ‘specialize’ in something, and for us, we work hard to ensure we offer a great variety of activities,” Ms. Marton shared. “In some of our meetings, we brainstormed this idea that maybe we could do something that no other community is doing: get our residents outside of our community for beach field trips. There’s obviously a good deal of planning that goes into that sort of thing, but we all agreed it was possible. And now, that vision has come to fruition!” said Ms. Marton.
Sales Director, Leighann Greco, echoed Ms. Marton’s enthusiasm on the launch of this new initiative.
“I’ve worked in this industry for over a decade, and I’ve never seen anything quite like this,” said Ms. Greco. “I’m excited to share this new service of our community with people who are considering assisted living services. It’s a standout feature, and I’m proud to be part of a community that’s doing something new in our industry.”
Questions or comments can be sent directly to Executive Director Melissa Marton, at melissa@seashoreseniorliving.com and 386-272-3042.
Melissa Marton
386-272-3042
seashoreseniorliving.com
melissa@seashoreseniorliving.com
Melissa Marton
386-272-3042
seashoreseniorliving.com
melissa@seashoreseniorliving.com
