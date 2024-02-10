Independent Computer Consulting Group Adds Infor CloudSuite Supply Chain Planning System (SCP) to Its Solution Offering for Manufacturing and Distribution Verticals
Empowering businesses to execute intelligent planning, effective management of global supply chains, as well as optimize operations, mitigate risks, and capitalize on opportunities in an increasingly interconnected and dynamic marketplace.
Philadelphia, PA, February 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Independent Computer Consulting Group, Inc. (“ICCG”) is pleased to announce the addition of Infor CloudSuite Supply Chain Planning (SCP), a best in class Supply Chain Planning solution from Infor to help manufacturers and distributors gain efficiencies through Demand Planning, Sales & Operations Planning, Production Planning and Production Scheduling and provide transparency in Supply Chain Management.
Infor Supply Chain Planning balances supply and demand through modular applications to tackle key areas of complexity—all while making use of a shared, powerful, end-to-end platform.
The platform provides solutions to help businesses with:
- Demand planning and sensing
- Supply planning
- Production planning and scheduling
- Inventory optimization
- Integrated business planning (IBP)
- Sales and operations planning (S&OP)
With mountains of data, fluctuating variables, and unavoidable constraints, supply chain planning is no simple feat. Infor Supply Chain Planning synchronizes the supply chain, helping companies make smarter, faster, and more informed decisions.
A digitally transformed supply chain is one that has not only adopted modern technology tools but is also data-driven - leveraging predictive and prescriptive analytics for optimal decision-making. Organizations must begin their digitalization strategy with tools that can intelligently sense and respond to changing supply chain needs in competitive marketplaces, while also integrating data, processes, systems, and visibility across sourcing, warehouse, and distribution operations— from end to end. This requires agile solutions that can deliver enhanced performance in markets where customer demand is continually evolving. End-to-end supply chain optimization does not end with adopting the right digital technology solutions to your supply chain processes. True supply chain end-to-end optimization requires global, highly available, highly responsible application services to manage the movement of materials across a digital network.
Transparency Market Research, projects the supply management software market to expand at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2026. As the need for this software rises, the market will become increasingly crowded with players and products that lack the experience and expertise to provide true multi-enterprise agility, improved visibility, and supply chain performance.
According to Bala Anantharama, Executive Vice President, Business Strategy at ICCG, “Evolving product portfolios, dynamic markets, unavoidable constraints, emerging competition and regulations, and expanding networks create a dizzying array of go-to-market options. The gap between getting something done and getting something done right keeps widening. Infor Supply Chain Planning (SCP), part of Infor’s integrated planning suite, synchronizes supply and demand, balancing customer expectations and business goals. Advanced algorithms support modular solutions to identify the best use of assets and optimize performance. This enables businesses to take control of your supply chain.”
About Infor
Infor builds beautiful business applications with last mile functionality and scientific insights for select industries delivered as a cloud service. With 14,000 employees and customers in more than 200 countries and territories, Infor automates critical processes for industries including healthcare, manufacturing, fashion, wholesale distribution, hospitality, retail, and public sector. Headquartered in New York City, Infor is also home to one of the largest creative agencies in Manhattan, Hook & Loop, focused on delivering a user experience that is fun and engaging. To learn more about Infor, please visit their website.
About Independent Computer Consulting Group (ICCG)
Independent Computer Consulting Group (ICCG) is a Global Enterprise Systems Solutions Provider for mid-market customers globally. Since 1988, ICCG has been providing innovative business and technology solutions, always with an eye on the changing market and technological trends. ICCG offers complete application support services to meet key business needs. Our long-time global customers continue to rely on ICCG to satisfy their diverse and growing business needs. ICCG’s business and systems technology expertise spans Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Supply Chain Planning Management (SCP), Warehouse Management Solutions (WMS) Product Life Cycle Management (PLM), Business Intelligence (BI), Business Process Management, and Systems Integration and Upgrades. To learn more about ICCG, please visit www.iccg.com.
