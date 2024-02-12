Author Tracy Frielinghausen's New Audiobook, "Paul the Doll," is a Beautiful Story of a Young Girl Who Hears About God for the First Time & Tries to Learn More About Him
Recent audiobook release “Paul the Doll” from Audiobook Network author Tracy Frielinghausen is a heartfelt tale that centers around a young girl, who discovers God and the power of prayer for the first time. Believing that one can get anything they want just through praying, she soon discovers that God often answers one’s prayers in unexpected ways.
New York, NY, February 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Tracy Frielinghausen has completed her new audiobook, “Paul the Doll”: a delightful story that centers around Melissa, who learns all about God and praying one day, and rushing home to pray that God fixes her doll, only to discover an important lesson about the power of prayer and the surprising ways that God sometimes responds to them.
“‘Paul the Doll’ is a story about a young girl who just learned about God for the first time,” shares Tracy. “She always knew in her heart there is higher and loving energy she didn't know exactly what. Until one day, sitting with a group of kids listening to an adult reading from a book, through the reading, she learned she can pray to God and could get what she wanted. She wants to know more about God. She is intrigued.
“This story teaches this young girl that prayer is a gift from God to help her and guide her toward the desired outcome she prayed for. She prayed and found her prayer was answered the unexpected way, the human way.
“She found God and learned it was God's love she felt all along.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Tracy Frielinghausen’s new audiobook is inspired by the author’s own journey with her health struggles, and how her awareness of God helped her find solutions and cures that were causing her pain. Through “Paul the Doll,” Tracy hopes to inspire young listeners to seek out God when faced with a difficult struggle in life, and to not give up faith that he will answer their prayers, even if the solution isn’t exactly as they’d imagined.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Paul the Doll” by Tracy Frielinghausen through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
