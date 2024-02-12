Author Tracy Frielinghausen's New Audiobook, "Paul the Doll," is a Beautiful Story of a Young Girl Who Hears About God for the First Time & Tries to Learn More About Him

Recent audiobook release “Paul the Doll” from Audiobook Network author Tracy Frielinghausen is a heartfelt tale that centers around a young girl, who discovers God and the power of prayer for the first time. Believing that one can get anything they want just through praying, she soon discovers that God often answers one’s prayers in unexpected ways.