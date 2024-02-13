Author Joan O’Brien's New Audiobook, “Blessed,” is the Captivating, True Story of a Nun Who Must Make the Ultimate Choice Between Her Vows and Her Heart

Recent audiobook release “Blessed” from Audiobook Network author Joan O’Brien is a compelling story that follows the author as she begins to waver in her vows as a nun when she starts developing feelings for a priest. Things only grow more complicated when he returns these feelings, leaving them both questioning if God’s plan for them might be different than what they initially believed.