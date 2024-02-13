Author Shirley Thompson's New Audiobook, "Psalms of My Life," is a Collection of Faith-Based Poems That Will Take Listeners on a Journey Through the Author’s Life
Recent audiobook release “Psalms of My Life” from Audiobook Network author Shirley Thompson is a poignant collection of poems that recount the author’s life, chronicling the trials and temptations she endured, and how her faith and relationship with the Lord helped to guide her at every step of the way.
Bartlesville, OK, February 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Shirley Thompson has completed her new audiobook, “Psalms of My Life”: a heartfelt and emotionally stirring assemblage of poems that follow the author as she reflects upon the various stages of her life and how, despite the struggles she faced, enjoyed a fulfilling life through her steadfast faith in Christ as her Lord and Savior.
“I am just a simple woman who grew up in a town of about five-hundred people,” shares Thompson. “It was during those years that I grew up going to church mostly by myself. I was baptized at a Christian youth camp when I was nine years old.
“But when I was a junior in high school, we moved to a larger town, and we lived too far away from any churches to walk to. Therefore, I didn't go to church for a few years. I drifted away from the Lord during that time.
“Many of my poems are about true-life experiences that were very painful and difficult to overcome. Some Christians would leave these out, but I believe everyone experiences very hard things, including sin!”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Shirley Thompson’s new audiobook serves as a moving testimonial to the incredible blessings the author has encountered through her relationship with God, all communicated through beautiful poetry that speaks directly from her heart. Thought-provoking and heartfelt, Thompson shares her poems with the hope of inspiring listeners from all walks of life to grow in their love for God and become closer to him and salvation.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Psalms of My Life” by Shirley Thompson through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
“I am just a simple woman who grew up in a town of about five-hundred people,” shares Thompson. “It was during those years that I grew up going to church mostly by myself. I was baptized at a Christian youth camp when I was nine years old.
“But when I was a junior in high school, we moved to a larger town, and we lived too far away from any churches to walk to. Therefore, I didn't go to church for a few years. I drifted away from the Lord during that time.
“Many of my poems are about true-life experiences that were very painful and difficult to overcome. Some Christians would leave these out, but I believe everyone experiences very hard things, including sin!”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Shirley Thompson’s new audiobook serves as a moving testimonial to the incredible blessings the author has encountered through her relationship with God, all communicated through beautiful poetry that speaks directly from her heart. Thought-provoking and heartfelt, Thompson shares her poems with the hope of inspiring listeners from all walks of life to grow in their love for God and become closer to him and salvation.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Psalms of My Life” by Shirley Thompson through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
Contact
Audiobook NetworkContact
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Media Department
866-296-7774
https://www.audiobooknetwork.com
Categories