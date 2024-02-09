Fine Properties Real Estate Brokerage Proudly Announces Record-Breaking Condominium Sale Sets New Benchmark on Longboat Key, Florida
Fine Properties Real Estate Brokerage proudly announces the successful closure of Longboat Key, Florida's highest-recorded residential condominium sale.
Sarasota, FL, February 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Christina McKee, a distinguished agent from The Harrington Group-Luxury Division led by Terri Harrington, facilitated this historic transaction, representing the buyers with exceptional expertise and dedication.
The remarkable property, located at 415 L Ambiance Drive within the esteemed L’Ambiance condominium complex, captivated the discerning buyers seeking unparalleled luxury and sophistication. Constructed in 1992, the penthouse boasts three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a sprawling interior spanning 5,170 square feet, complemented by two garage spaces. Achieving a sale price of $10,995,000, the property's interior value equated to an impressive $2,127 per square foot.
Positioned to offer breathtaking southwest views of the Gulf of Mexico, the residence features expansive 10.5-foot-high ceilings and walls adorned with floor-to-ceiling windows, seamlessly merging indoor and outdoor spaces. The property's elegant design includes captivating expanses overlooking the serene waters, accentuating its allure and providing a serene retreat for its fortunate new owners.
Christina and The Harrington Group continue solidifying their status as luxury and distinction real estate agents in Sarasota, Anna Maria Island and Longboat Key. Maury Azerad, Esq. of Properties Title in Sarasota, FL, facilitated the title closing of this exemplary property.
Fine Properties Real Estate Brokerage continues to lead the Sarasota and Manatee County market, maintaining its position as the top office for units sold since 2019. Under the visionary leadership of founder and managing broker Shaun Peens, the 100% commission brokerage has achieved remarkable success, boasting an average annual unit sales volume of 2,500 transactions and a lifetime total sales volume exceeding $4.5 billion. With a steadfast commitment to innovation and excellence, Fine Properties is poised for continued growth and expansion, leveraging its cloud-based approach to extend their presence across various additional markets in Florida.
For inquiries or further information, please contact:
Fine Properties Real Estate Brokerage
941-782-0000
finepropertiesfl.com
