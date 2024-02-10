TMB Tax & Financial Services Benefit Corporation Earns B Corp Certification in Recognition of Community Social Impact
TMB Tax & Financial Services Benefit Corporation, a tax and accounting advisory firm headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama has earned B Corp Certification after a rigorous and extensive review of its practices and policies.
Birmingham, AL, February 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- TMB Tax & Financial Services Benefit Corporation, a tax and accounting advisory firm headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama has earned B Corp Certification after a rigorous and extensive review of its practices and policies across five pillars: governance, workers, community, environment, and customers.
TMB's Founder & CEO, Talibah Bayles, asserts, “This certification isn't just an accolade; it's a reflection of our unwavering commitment to making a tangible difference. I've always believed that our role extends beyond providing financial services. We have a responsibility to serve as agents of change, contributing positively to the society and the environment in which we operate. For us, it's about making a difference in the lives of our community. We're now more focused than ever on measuring and improving our impact on society, whether it's through our client services or community outreach and collaboration.”
Achieving an impressive B Impact Assessment score of 131.8, TMB not only surpassed the required threshold but also set a new benchmark for excellence. The upcoming April 2024 launch of Bankably™ is a testament to TMB’s innovative approach to addressing the capital access crisis faced by small businesses, particularly in marginalized communities.
“With Bankably™, our existing track record of creating a pipeline of loan-ready small businesses meets the cutting edge of technology. I am incredibly excited about this new chapter. It's a testament to our belief that businesses can and should be a force for good. As we move forward, our commitment to social responsibility will be at the forefront of every decision we make, every service we offer, and every relationship we build,” Bayles states.
In addition to its B Corp Certification, TMB is also a public benefit corporation, which acknowledges that the business operates for both profit and to produce a public benefit and by law can consider the impact of its decisions on stakeholders.
Join TMB in their journey of making a difference. Explore their journey and impact on their B Corp profile and connect with Talibah Bayles to be part of this transformative movement.
What is B CORP?
B Corporations are companies that meet high standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency. Certified B Corporations™ are purpose-driven and believe in using business to create benefits for everyone. B Corps are certified by B Lab™, an independent non-profit working to positively impact companies around the world.
Every three years, B Corps must go through the certification process to maintain B Corp status. For transparency, company impact assessments are publicly available via bcorporation.net.
This certification is a symbol for companies that want to be transparent about their sustainability and social responsibility efforts. Unlike traditional companies, B Corps are required by law to consider the impact of their decisions on all stakeholders. As a result, their business operations focus on positive impacts on the environment, employees and society at large.
About TMB Tax & Financial Services B.C., Founder Talibah Bayles
A Birmingham native and esteemed leader, Talibah Bayles is a renowned National Small Business Advocate with a unique blend of local dedication and national influence. As the visionary driving force behind TMB Tax & Financial Services, she stands out not only as an entrepreneur but also as a committed champion for equitable access to opportunities to create and own profitable small businesses.
A 2021 graduate of the Small Business Administration (SBA) Emerging Leaders Class, Ms. Bayles brings a rare combination of grassroots enthusiasm and extensive federal experience to her role, connecting local insights with a broader national perspective.
Talibah's background includes significant experience in Washington, D.C., where she deepened her understanding of legislative processes and justice administration. Working on U.S. Capitol Hill and with the Department of Justice, she gained invaluable insights into the complexities of policy-making and its impact on small businesses, particularly those in minority communities. This experience has been a cornerstone in her journey as an advocate, shaping her strategies for advocating fair and accessible financial solutions on both local and national levels.
Her advocacy was notably highlighted in July 2020 when Ms. Bayles testified before the U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business & Entrepreneurship. Her compelling testimony advocated for minority-owned small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, emphasizing the need for equitable access to capital. This testimony laid the groundwork for the Get Bankable™ CEO Coaching Program.
In 2022, Talibah was appointed to the Small Business Majority National Leadership Council, further solidifying her role as a national figure in small business advocacy. Locally, she serves as an Instructor at the Miles College Women's Business Center (MCWBC) funded by the U.S. Small Business Administration. A signature project of the Miles College Center for Economic and Social Justice, the Miles College Women's Business Center (MCWBC) was created to be a stable support structure to widen the pathway for women to entrepreneurship through a culturally competent business training program, ElevateHER. Bayles previously served on the City of Birmingham’s Inaugural Small Business Council (2019-2021).
About B Lab™
B Lab is the nonprofit network transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet. B Lab creates standards, policies, tools, and programs that shift the behavior, culture, and structure of capitalism. We mobilize the global B Corp community towards collective action to address society’s most critical challenges, and we collaborate with governments, academia, coalitions, and other institutions to drive economic systems change.
About Certified B Corporations™
Certified B Corporation™ Certified B Corporations, or B Corps, are companies verified by B Lab to meet high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability.
Contact
TMB Tax & Financial ServicesContact
Talibah M. Bayles
659-235-5932
https://trusttmbtaxes.com
https://linktr.ee/talibahbayles
