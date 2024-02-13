The Insurance Store Earns 2024 Great Place to Work Certification™
Murrieta, CA, February 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Insurance Store is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the 3rd year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at The Insurance Store. This year, 89% of employees said it’s a great place to work – 32 points higher than the average U.S. company.
Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.
"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that The Insurance Store stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."
"Earning the Great Place To Work-Certified™ designation brings us immense joy, affirming our dedication to prioritizing our employees' and creating a culture of excellence," remarked Chief Executive Officer Tiffani Thunstrom. "Our hardworking team at The Insurance Store deserves all the credit for our continued success. We extend our sincere gratitude to them for their unwavering dedication, which has earned us this prestigious recognition."
2023 was centered around The Insurance Store's golden anniversary. With an impressive 50 years in the insurance industry, the team paused to reflect on what truly sets The Insurance Store apart as the premier choice among insurance companies. To commemorate this remarkable milestone, the company made a heartfelt commitment to celebrating their roots and their exceptional staff through a series of employee appreciation events and volunteer initiatives carefully designed to align with the team's individual passions and interests. Additionally, they launched a Pay it Forward campaign, designed to encourage the team to embrace life's little joys and recognize how even the smallest gestures of kindness can have a profound impact.
According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.
They're Hiring
Looking for career growth at a company that puts its people first? Visit their careers page at: www.tisteam.com/careers
About The Insurance Store
The Insurance Store is dedicated to providing customers with the highest level of service, commitment, friendship, and expertise in the industry.
As an independent brokerage, The Insurance Store has access to a comprehensive network of insurance carriers, ensuring they can connect their customers with the perfect fit for their business needs while securing the best coverage available. The Insurance Store also works in all lines of insurance from personal lines to commercial trucking and everything in between.
The Insurance Store's enduring legacy of trust and loyalty traces back decades to its founders, Norven and Cheryl Storrs. Norven embarked on his insurance career alongside his father in 1969, and by 1973, they established their own agency focusing on property and casualty insurance. Operating under the name "The Insurance Store" since 1978, this humble agency has experienced continuous growth. Norven's innovative approach and unwavering dedication to customers, employees, and carriers have been pivotal to the enduring success of The Insurance Store, a legacy now carried forward by their posterity.
In 2015, the next generation of innovation and growth commenced when Brent and Tiffani Storrs Thunstrom purchased the agency. Emulating her parents' commitment to excellence and innovation, Brent and Tiffani revitalized The Insurance Store into its present form. While now operating as Storrs Insurance Group, Inc, trading as The Insurance Store, the agency remains firmly rooted in its foundational values. Today, with locations in San Diego, Murrieta, Tracy, Utah, North Carolina, Washington, Texas, and Arizona, The Insurance Store's dedicated staff stand ready to cater to all their customers insurance needs.
The Insurance Store team are licensed professionals with extensive industry knowledge, specializing in various lines of insurance. Additionally, their permits department provides invaluable support to trucking clients in maintaining compliance with paperwork requirements. The Insurance Store cherishes the relationships they have built with their customers and are committed to nurturing them through professionalism and efficiency.
About Great Place to Work Certification™
Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.
About Great Place To Work®
As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.
Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.
"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that The Insurance Store stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."
"Earning the Great Place To Work-Certified™ designation brings us immense joy, affirming our dedication to prioritizing our employees' and creating a culture of excellence," remarked Chief Executive Officer Tiffani Thunstrom. "Our hardworking team at The Insurance Store deserves all the credit for our continued success. We extend our sincere gratitude to them for their unwavering dedication, which has earned us this prestigious recognition."
2023 was centered around The Insurance Store's golden anniversary. With an impressive 50 years in the insurance industry, the team paused to reflect on what truly sets The Insurance Store apart as the premier choice among insurance companies. To commemorate this remarkable milestone, the company made a heartfelt commitment to celebrating their roots and their exceptional staff through a series of employee appreciation events and volunteer initiatives carefully designed to align with the team's individual passions and interests. Additionally, they launched a Pay it Forward campaign, designed to encourage the team to embrace life's little joys and recognize how even the smallest gestures of kindness can have a profound impact.
According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.
They're Hiring
Looking for career growth at a company that puts its people first? Visit their careers page at: www.tisteam.com/careers
About The Insurance Store
The Insurance Store is dedicated to providing customers with the highest level of service, commitment, friendship, and expertise in the industry.
As an independent brokerage, The Insurance Store has access to a comprehensive network of insurance carriers, ensuring they can connect their customers with the perfect fit for their business needs while securing the best coverage available. The Insurance Store also works in all lines of insurance from personal lines to commercial trucking and everything in between.
The Insurance Store's enduring legacy of trust and loyalty traces back decades to its founders, Norven and Cheryl Storrs. Norven embarked on his insurance career alongside his father in 1969, and by 1973, they established their own agency focusing on property and casualty insurance. Operating under the name "The Insurance Store" since 1978, this humble agency has experienced continuous growth. Norven's innovative approach and unwavering dedication to customers, employees, and carriers have been pivotal to the enduring success of The Insurance Store, a legacy now carried forward by their posterity.
In 2015, the next generation of innovation and growth commenced when Brent and Tiffani Storrs Thunstrom purchased the agency. Emulating her parents' commitment to excellence and innovation, Brent and Tiffani revitalized The Insurance Store into its present form. While now operating as Storrs Insurance Group, Inc, trading as The Insurance Store, the agency remains firmly rooted in its foundational values. Today, with locations in San Diego, Murrieta, Tracy, Utah, North Carolina, Washington, Texas, and Arizona, The Insurance Store's dedicated staff stand ready to cater to all their customers insurance needs.
The Insurance Store team are licensed professionals with extensive industry knowledge, specializing in various lines of insurance. Additionally, their permits department provides invaluable support to trucking clients in maintaining compliance with paperwork requirements. The Insurance Store cherishes the relationships they have built with their customers and are committed to nurturing them through professionalism and efficiency.
About Great Place to Work Certification™
Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.
About Great Place To Work®
As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.
Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
Contact
The Insurance StoreContact
Patrick Clerisse
951-200-5655
www.tisteam.com
Patrick Clerisse
951-200-5655
www.tisteam.com
Categories