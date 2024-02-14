NAD3® Supplement Study: Memphis Health Sciences College Discovers Key to Cellular Rejuvenation
Costa Mesa, CA, February 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- In a groundbreaking development, the College of Health Sciences at the University of Memphis, spearheaded by leading researchers Janine Hellenbrand, Richard J. Bloomer, and Marie Van der Merwe, has revealed the remarkable effects of NAD3® supplementation on adult stem cell circulation in healthy individuals aged 40-70. This pivotal study not only sheds light on the potential of NAD3® to modulate stem cell populations but also opens a promising pathway towards harnessing regenerative medicine to combat aging.
Innovative Findings from the Clinical Trial:
A pioneering seven-day trial of NAD3®, a theacrine-containing supplement, showcased selective enhancements in circulating adult stem cell numbers, hinting at its profound impact on cellular rejuvenation and health.
Significant changes in specific stem cell populations underline NAD3®'s potential role in supporting the body's natural regenerative processes, offering new insights into aging and wellness.
Exploring NAD3®:
NAD3®, a blend of theacrine, cuprous niacin, and Wasabi japonica, stands at the forefront of dietary supplementation, celebrated for its antioxidative, anti-inflammatory benefits, and cognitive enhancements. This study extends its accolades, positioning NAD3® as a catalyst for stem cell modulation and a contender in the quest against age-related cellular decline.
About High Performance Nutrition, the makers of NAD3®:
High Performance Nutrition (HPN) stands at the forefront of nutritional science, dedicated to delivering groundbreaking supplements that empower individuals to achieve optimal health and performance. Founded on the principles of purity, efficacy, and safety, HPN has established itself as a leader in the development of clinically tested, scientifically validated products designed to enhance physical and cognitive performance.
With a relentless commitment to quality, HPN ensures that all products, including the revolutionary NAD3®, are formulated with the finest ingredients, backed by cutting-edge research. As a trusted name in the nutrition industry, HPN is dedicated to supporting athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and health-conscious individuals in their quest for peak performance and longevity.
HPN's mission extends beyond product development; it is a champion of education and advocacy for healthy living, aiming to inspire a global community to embrace a lifestyle that prioritizes wellness. By investing in innovation and adhering to the highest standards of product integrity, High Performance Nutrition is not just a brand; it's a lifestyle choice for those who demand the best in health and performance supplementation.
For more information about High Performance Nutrition and its range of premium supplements, visit www.hpnsupplements.com.
Implications for the Future: The compelling results prompt a deeper exploration into NAD3®'s therapeutic prospects, suggesting its pivotal role in enhancing regenerative capabilities and mitigating aging effects on stem cell functionality. Anticipation builds for further research to unravel the full spectrum of NAD3®'s benefits.
A Word from the Experts: Marie Van der Merwe, the study's corresponding author, expressed enthusiasm about the findings: "Our research into NAD3® opens new doors to understanding how we can leverage supplements not just for health maintenance but as potential allies in regenerative medicine and anti-aging. The future looks promising as we continue to explore these avenues."
The University of Memphis remains at the cutting edge of health sciences research, with this study marking a significant milestone in the journey towards unlocking the secrets of longevity and vitality. Dedicated to pioneering research and excellence in health sciences, the College of Health Sciences at the University of Memphis is a beacon of innovation, striving to improve health outcomes across the globe through its commitment to education, research, and clinical practice.
For more information on NAD3®, visit www.trynad3.com.
