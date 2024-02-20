Author Cherita Ford's New Audiobook, "Leo Goes to the Mountain," is a Charming Story About the Importance of Obeying the Rules That Are Made for One’s Safety

Recent audiobook release “Leo Goes to the Mountain” from Audiobook Network author Cherita Ford is a heartfelt story of a lion named Leo who decides to go against his pride’s rules and head off to explore the nearby mountains. Taking along his friend, Siberian, the two soon find themselves in danger and quickly regret breaking the rules.