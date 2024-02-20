Author Cherita Ford's New Audiobook, "Leo Goes to the Mountain," is a Charming Story About the Importance of Obeying the Rules That Are Made for One’s Safety
Recent audiobook release “Leo Goes to the Mountain” from Audiobook Network author Cherita Ford is a heartfelt story of a lion named Leo who decides to go against his pride’s rules and head off to explore the nearby mountains. Taking along his friend, Siberian, the two soon find themselves in danger and quickly regret breaking the rules.
Saint Peters, MO, February 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Cherita Ford, who grew up in the inner city of St. Louis before moving to the suburbs of St. Charles, Missouri, has completed her new audiobook, “Leo Goes to the Mountain”: a riveting tale that follows an adventurous lion whose curiosity gets the better of him as he heads off to visit the nearby mountains that his pride has forbidden lions to explore.
“This story is about Leo, an all-black lion born into an all-brown pride and his struggle as a young lion growing to understand why it is important to obey rules even if he doesn't understand the meaning of them,” writes Ford. “Leo and his young lioness friend Siberian break the rules and venture up on the mountains. Please treat your imagination to the enjoyment of this fun-filled story ‘Leo Goes to the Mountains.’”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Cherita Ford’s new audiobook is a powerful story that will help young listeners understand why one must follow society’s rules in order to keep themselves and everyone else safe from harm. With exciting characters and thrilling dangers around every turn, “Leos Goes to the Mountain” is sure to capture the imaginations of listeners, leaving them enthralled until the very end.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Leo Goes to the Mountain” by Cherita Ford through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors' books or eBooks to life through audio narration.
