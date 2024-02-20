Author Cherita Ford's New Audiobook, "Affirmations," is a Powerful Tool to Help Inspire Self-Confidence and Instill Positive Values Within Young Listeners
Recent audiobook release “Affirmations” from Audiobook Network author Cherita Ford is an encouraging work designed to uplift young listeners and provide them with positive affirmations that they can repeat every day in order to understand the importance of kindness, compassion, and self-confidence.
St. Peters, MO, February 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Cherita Ford, a St. Louis native and a loving mother of nine who discovered her love of writing while in third grade, has completed her new audiobook, “Affirmations”: an inspiring tool to help children create a consistent routine of repeating affirmations that will help generate a positive mentality and confidence as they go about their day.
“‘The About My Universe I Am in the Morning, and I Am at Night,’ this book is based on twenty affirmations,” writes Ford. “Ten are to be read in the morning, and the other ten are to be read right before bed. These simple affirmations are to help shape a child's mind-set in a positive way. What we put in our minds helps us to shape our universe, and what we say and see when we first wake up and fall asleep helps our conscious mind-set.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Cherita Ford’s new audiobook is an engaging and heartfelt guide that will allow young listeners to realize their strengths and build the confidence they need to tackle each new day.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Affirmations” by Cherita Ford through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
