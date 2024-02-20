Author Cherita Ford's New Audiobook, "Affirmations," is a Powerful Tool to Help Inspire Self-Confidence and Instill Positive Values Within Young Listeners

Recent audiobook release “Affirmations” from Audiobook Network author Cherita Ford is an encouraging work designed to uplift young listeners and provide them with positive affirmations that they can repeat every day in order to understand the importance of kindness, compassion, and self-confidence.