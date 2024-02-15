DSB Rock Island Announces New Partner
Justin Spinler, CPA, promoted to Partner, Tax at DSB Rock Island, a top-rated public accounting firm located in the Twin Cities.
Mendota Heights, MN, February 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- DSB Rock Island, a full-service public accounting firm, is proud to announce the promotion of Justin Spinler, CPA, to the position of Partner. With over 16 years of experience in tax and accounting, Justin has demonstrated exceptional dedication and expertise in providing comprehensive solutions to his client' complex tax and accounting needs.
"Justin has an exceptional knowledge of tax, business operations, and technology," says Sean Boland, Managing Partner at DSB Rock Island. "His ability to learn, assimilate, and utilize knowledge in a rapidly changing environment makes him a unique asset to clients and to his firm. His genuine care and concern in seeking first to serve is evident in all that he says and does."
Since joining the firm in 2015, Justin has consistently delivered valuable insights and strategic guidance to both individual and business clients. His commitment to understanding the unique tax implications of his clients' decisions has earned him a reputation for excellence in the industry. Justin's collaborative approach, combined with his extensive knowledge, has enabled him to maximize tax savings and help clients achieve their financial goals.
"I enjoy the research that goes into finding the right answer for each client," says Justin. "Through ongoing communication, we evaluate different scenarios to figure out which strategy maximizes tax savings and achieves their goals. This collaborative approach reduces any surprises or missed opportunities."
Justin's areas of expertise include the preparation of corporate and individual tax returns, tax planning, business sales/purchase consulting, and QuickBooks consulting. Additionally, he leads the firm’s information technology team. His dedication to providing tailored solutions and exceptional client service has set him apart as a leader in the field.
"We are thrilled to announce Justin's promotion to Partner at DSB Rock Island," said Boland. "His proven record of delivering exceptional results and his unwavering commitment to client satisfaction make him an invaluable asset to our firm. We are confident that Justin will continue to drive our success and uphold the highest standards of excellence in his new role."
Please join us in congratulating Justin Spinler on this well-deserved promotion. His dedication and expertise make him an invaluable member of the DSB Rock Island team.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Nancy Stanger
Marketing Director
DSB Rock Island
nstanger@dsb-rockisland.com
(612) 630-5070
About DSB Rock Island | Business & Wealth Management Partners
DSB Rock Island champions the entrepreneurs, the family businesses and the trailblazers seeking the next step on their path to success. We break down complicated tax and financial situations faced by private business owners, their families, and individuals. DSB Rock Island is comprised of DS&B, Ltd., and DSB Rock Island Wealth Management, LLC. We serve clients nationwide from three Twin Cities’ locations. To learn more about how our Connected. Proactive. Accessible® approach can help you on your path to success, please visit www.dsb-rockisland.com.
