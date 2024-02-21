Julia A. Lopez Child Development Center Expands Childcare to Include Infants

The Julia A. Lopez Child Development Center, a comprehensive California State Preschool Program funded by the California State Dept. of Education for children between the ages of 3 and 5 years old, was recently awarded funding for General Child Care and Development (CCTR) for Fiscal Year 2024-25. This new funding means that the center will start accepting applications for infants as young as one year old beginning July 1, 2024. The center plans to enroll these younger applicants by August.