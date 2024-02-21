Julia A. Lopez Child Development Center Expands Childcare to Include Infants
The Julia A. Lopez Child Development Center, a comprehensive California State Preschool Program funded by the California State Dept. of Education for children between the ages of 3 and 5 years old, was recently awarded funding for General Child Care and Development (CCTR) for Fiscal Year 2024-25. This new funding means that the center will start accepting applications for infants as young as one year old beginning July 1, 2024. The center plans to enroll these younger applicants by August.
Orange Cove, CA, February 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Julia A. Lopez Child Development Center has been providing State Subsidized Childcare Services for children aged 3 to 5 years old for parents or guardians who are working, attending college or a trade school, training, or seeking employment, offering full or part time services since 1997.
With State-Certified teachers, nutritious meals, year-round open instruction through summer, field trips, and participation in community events, the children receive the best care, and pre-kindergarten and transitional kindergarten education possible.
Now that care is expanding to include infants as young as one year old. In November 2023, the Target Eight Advisory Council, Inc., the non-profit that oversees the Julia Lopez Center, applied for a General child Care and Development Program Expansion Funds Request for Applications (CCTR). By the end of January 2024, Target Eight received word that the application was approved, and the center will receive the funding beginning July 1, 2024.
In preparation, the Julia A. Lopez Child Development Center would like to extend an invitation to those parents needing childcare for their infants and toddlers. Parents are encouraged to contact the center, provide contact information, and pick up applications for enrollment for some time in August 2024.
About the Target Eight Advisory Council, Inc. and the Julia A. Lopez Child Development Center: The Target Eight Advisory Council, Inc. has been in existence since 1971, a non-profit created in part to help migrant farmworkers with childcare and community resources. Beginning with a head start program in the early seventies, now known as the Orange Cove Day Care, Target Eight branched out with the Julia A. Lopez Child Development Center in 1997, named after the Executive Director's mother.
Many of the teachers and staff at the Julia Lopez Center have decades of experience, have been with the program for many years, and exemplify the dedication, commitment, and care for the job, serving the community and enriching the development of the children of Orange Cove and outlying areas.
The Julia A. Lopez Child Development Center is located at 1300 South Avenue, Orange Cove, California 93646. Hours are Monday through Friday, from 5:30 AM to 6:00 PM. Phone is 559-626-6466 and website is targeteightadvisorycouncil.com or juliaalopezchilddevelopmentcenter.com
Contact
Target Eight Advisory Council, Inc.
Martha Jimenez, Program Director
559-626-6466
targeteightadvisorycouncil.com
