Smartville, Inc. Proudly Welcomes Mrs. Stephanie Aretz as New Chief Operating Officer
Carlsbad, CA, February 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Smartville, Inc., a trailblazer in sustainable energy solutions and a trendsetter in repurposing electric vehicle batteries, is delighted to announce the appointment of Mrs. Stephanie Aretz as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Mrs. Aretz's vast experience and profound leadership in the technology sector will be pivotal as Smartville continues its mission to revolutionize battery energy storage worldwide, one battery pack at a time.
In her capacity as Chief Operating Officer, Mrs. Aretz will spearhead all day-to-day operations, strategic planning, and budget execution at Smartville, Inc. Her responsibilities include leading company operations, policy formulation, procedural enhancements, and staff key performance indicators.
"Smartville, Inc. is thrilled to welcome Mrs. Stephanie Aretz as our new Chief Operating Officer," stated Antoni Tong, CEO of Smartville, Inc. "Stephanie's extensive global operational leadership experience in renewable energy and early-stage technology companies aligns perfectly with our vision to be the world's foremost EV battery repurposing company. Her strategic insights and proficiency in scaling technology ventures will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and lead in sustainable energy solutions."
Mrs. Aretz brings over 20 years of operational leadership expertise in renewable energy, quantum networking, oil and gas, and automotive industries. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Aachen, Germany, a Bachelor of Business Administration from the German Chamber of Industry and Commerce, and a Bachelor of Arts from the Professional College of Business Administration, Aachen, Germany. Additionally, she successfully completed a two-year executive leadership program at Volkswagen Academy, Germany.
"I am honored to join Smartville, Inc. as Chief Operating Officer," Mrs. Stephanie Aretz remarked. "Smartville's commitment to sustainability and innovation resonates deeply with me. I am excited to collaborate with the talented team at Smartville, Inc. to drive our shared vision forward and make a meaningful impact on a global scale."
Mrs. Aretz assumes her role with immediate effect and will be based at Smartville, Inc.'s headquarters in Carlsbad, CA. Please join us in extending a warm welcome to Mrs. Stephanie Aretz as she embarks on this exciting journey with Smartville, Inc.
About Smartville, Inc.: Smartville, Inc. is a pioneering force in sustainable energy solutions, specializing in repurposing electric vehicle batteries for high-value stationary energy storage applications, located in Carlsbad, CA. For media inquiries or further information, please contact media@smartville.io.
www.smartville.io
