United Capital Announces Completion of an $8 Million Purchase Order Finance Facility
Entity looking for a finance solution to replace a previous lender that was not capable of keeping up with the company’s growth.
Houston, TX, March 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The customers need for a growth capital solution required the ability to finance cash payments for inventory being manufactured overseas and imported by the container load into the US. The customer was experiencing year over year growth and had a requirement to to bring large amounts of inventory in advance of the high demand sales season.
United Capital was able to successfully source the purchase order facility to help sustain the customers growth.
About United Capital Partners: United Capital Partners works with a team of finance professionals with an average twenty years of experience in funding equipment leasing, working capital loans, revolving lines of credit and bridge debt. We work closely with each of our clients and investors to provide tailored, innovative finance products to support their current and future capital requirements. United Capital Partners can offer a wide array of products that will enable us to support emerging growth companies, established businesses and companies that are working through trying times. Whether your business needs a lease line of credit to support capital equipment acquisitions, working capital to support continued growth, senior debt or mezzanine debt, United Capital has a solution for you.
United Capital was able to successfully source the purchase order facility to help sustain the customers growth.
About United Capital Partners: United Capital Partners works with a team of finance professionals with an average twenty years of experience in funding equipment leasing, working capital loans, revolving lines of credit and bridge debt. We work closely with each of our clients and investors to provide tailored, innovative finance products to support their current and future capital requirements. United Capital Partners can offer a wide array of products that will enable us to support emerging growth companies, established businesses and companies that are working through trying times. Whether your business needs a lease line of credit to support capital equipment acquisitions, working capital to support continued growth, senior debt or mezzanine debt, United Capital has a solution for you.
Contact
United Capital PartnersContact
Jennifer Blake
713-907-0372
unitedcapllc.com
Jennifer Blake
713-907-0372
unitedcapllc.com
Categories