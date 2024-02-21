Author Peggy D. Farris's New Audiobook, "Images of Mindfulness," is a Series of Short Stories That Empower Listeners and Guide Them Towards a Stronger Connection with God
Recent audiobook release “Images of Mindfulness: Learn from the past, live in the present, leap into the future.” from Audiobook Network author Peggy D. Farris is a collection of stories designed to help listeners grow in their faith through images of mindfulness and create a stronger relationship with the ultimate creator, the Lord.
Newcastle, OK, February 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Peggy D. Farris, an ordained Doctor of Ministry, has completed her new audiobook, “Images of Mindfulness: Learn from the past, live in the present, leap into the future.”: a collection of short stories that give listeners insight into the adventures of life and serve as a guiding source to help one grow stronger in their faith, mediation practices, and prayer.
A fifth-generation Oklahoman widow with one son and two stepchildren, author Rev. Dr. Peggy D. Farris is a storyteller, artist, and writer who incorporated her adventures into her sermons to draw people into each scene. Peggy D. attended the University of Central Oklahoma, the Phillips Theological Seminary, and the Emerson Theological Institute. Previously, the author has worked as an advertising artist in Kansas City, Missouri, and attended classes in the Kansas City Art Institute and the Oklahoma City Community College. Currently, Peggy D. lives in Mena, Arkansas, on awe-inspiring ten acres where she has Whispering Willows Art Studio, an extension of Whispering Willows Studio established in 1981, and she preaches part-time, writes, gives inspirational programs, and paints. She combines storytelling in her writing, art, and preaching because a message of faith or inspiration—whether from the pulpit, words, or images—is more effective through storytelling.
“Anxieties, stresses, life's challenges, faith, decisions, and strengths gained through experiencing a story is meaningful because they are areas where we relate,” writes Farris. “These short stories transport the reader into a world of adventure, newness, and a place to contemplate our anxieties and stresses to manageable in meaningful ways of learning from life experiences.
“Moments of focusing on meditation, prayer, and living in the moment will grow into times of learning. The lessons from the past, living in the present, and planning for the future increases faith.”
Farris continues, “Inspirational accounts create moods and opportunities to know ourselves inwardly. Our mind transforms our psyche, where happiness expands and overflows into our decisions and future.
“Our self-talk, the feelings and events that we dwell on, and our heart beliefs manifest in an outward expression called life. When we eliminate the negative actions and replace them with remembrances of positive life events, there is where our inward feelings and outward expressions develop.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Peggy D. Farris’s new audiobook is a beautiful series that aims to enlighten and empower listeners as they experience the author’s writings. Through her stories, Farris invites listeners to let oneself live the experiences and, through the images of mindfulness, live in the present and walk in God's presence.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Images of Mindfulness: Learn from the past, live in the present, leap into the future.” by Peggy D. Farris through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
