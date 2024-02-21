Author Peggy D. Farris's New Audiobook, "Images of Mindfulness," is a Series of Short Stories That Empower Listeners and Guide Them Towards a Stronger Connection with God

Recent audiobook release “Images of Mindfulness: Learn from the past, live in the present, leap into the future.” from Audiobook Network author Peggy D. Farris is a collection of stories designed to help listeners grow in their faith through images of mindfulness and create a stronger relationship with the ultimate creator, the Lord.