Author Chrissy L. Whitten's New Audiobook, "The Fight," is a Series of Journal Entries Sharing the Author’s Struggles as Her Daughter Battled for Her Life After Birth
Recent audiobook release “The Fight (Journals from a Warrior's Mother)” from Audiobook Network author Chrissy L. Whitten is a collection of journal entries and daily updates that document the author’s journey as her daughter, Lillian Grace, battled multiple defects and illnesses before departing this earth.
Tuttle, OK, February 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Chrissy L. Whitten, who has over thirty years’ experience working in youth programming and teaching fitness, has completed her new audiobook, “The Fight (Journals from a Warrior's Mother)”: a compilation of journal entries written by the author during her daughter Lilian Grace’s one hundred and three days she lived on earth and after, sharing daily devotionals and baring her very soul as she faced the unknown and the frustrations of having a sick child.
Raised in the Cushing and Stillwater, Oklahoma, communities, author Chrissy L. Whitten holds a Bachelor of Science in leisure service management and a Master of Interdisciplinary Studies in educational psychology, REMS, and leisure service management from Oklahoma State University. The author founded the Warrior Princess Foundation after her daughter Lilian passed away and ran it for five years to raise money for trisomy 13 and 18 children, which became a healing experience for her. Currently, Chrissy facilitates Calm Waters Grief student support groups both in schools and virtually throughout the state of Oklahoma, while also teaching local fitness classes.
How does a parent cope through days, weeks, or months in a hospital with their baby? Where is God in this, and what is the purpose of the pain parents feel while watching their child battle an incredible illness? Through “The Fight,” author Chrissy L. Whitten explores these questions and more as she shares her CaringBridge journal posts from 2010 when her daughter Lilian was born and diagnosed with heart problems and trisomy 18, Edwards Syndrome. Writing honestly, Chrissy discusses the bad days and the blessings, and describes how God walked her through it all. “The Fight: Journals from a Warrior's Mother” is the first book in a series about a family's faith journey through extraordinary circumstances.
“This book is not meant for everyone,” writes Chrissy. “God knows exactly who needs to read this book to meet their needs. I think that’s where people get off on the wrong foot sometimes. We have expectations that someone or something will fulfill what we each need. When those needs are not met, disappointment and frustrations come into play. Keep this in mind when you read this book!
“If this book does not meet your needs right now, I pray God will bring you another tool to help meet those needs. Now, that being said, I would like to invite you on a ride I took years ago. Along the way, I wrote whatever was on my heart.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Chrissy L. Whitten’s new audiobook is a powerful look at the incredible strength the author was able to find through Christ despite the extraordinary struggles she and her husband faced while watching their daughter suffer. Through sharing her journal entries, Chrissy prays that her audience will discover how God is woven into every step of her journey, and how one’s faith can help them to overcome the incredible storms and fires that life has to offer.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Fight (Journals from a Warrior's Mother)” by Chrissy L. Whitten through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
