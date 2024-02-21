Author Anthony R. Candela's New Audiobook, “Stand Up or Sit Out: Memories and Musings of a Blind Wrestler, Runner and All-around Regular Guy,” is Released
Recent audiobook release “Stand Up or Sit Out: Memories and Musings of a Blind Wrestler, Runner and All-around Regular Guy” from Audiobook Network author Anthony R. Candela is a compelling memoir that documents the challenges and circumstances of the author’s life that he experienced all while facing a worsening visual impairment.
Bronx, NY, February 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Anthony R. Candela, who was born with a severe visual impairment and worked for more than forty years as a rehabilitation professional, finishing his career by opening a blind rehabilitation center for the VA in Long Beach, California, has completed his new audiobook, “Stand Up or Sit Out: Memories and Musings of a Blind Wrestler, Runner and All-around Regular Guy”: a powerful true account of the author’s life, describing his experiences he faced, such as attending school, competing in sports, and finding love, all while slowly going blind.
Currently semi-retired, author Anthony R. Candela loves to remain active in enhancing the success of blind persons in the mainstream of life. In his spare time, he loves movies, sports, reading, writing, and music, dabbling in guitar. The next adrenalin rush is never far away, so he still works out whenever he can, thinking about the glory days. Candela believes winning isn’t the only thing: the challenge, camaraderie, and competition count for more.
In this memoir, Anthony R. Candela, a self-described “all-around regular guy,” traverses a lifetime of challenges. Some of these are accidents of birth, like his poor eyesight and slow trek to blindness, and some are of his own making, like choosing to compete as a scholar-athlete. Infused with lots of New York, a touch of California, and a few related historical references, this memoir conveys that in any environment, life does not always follow a prescribed course. Moreover, he believed that as humans, everyone is imperfect, including people with disabilities who are often thought of as transcendent beings, but who should also be regarded as “all-around regular guys.” Just like the rest of the human race, they often strive imperfectly to get through life.
In his descriptions, the author hopes that listeners will understand a little more about the nuts and bolts of running and wrestling, not to mention skiing and scuba diving. The ups and downs of coping with life and progressive loss of eyesight and, by extraction, disability in general will be clearer. Listeners will come away with a fuller appreciation of the ways people deal with challenges.
“When I began writing this memoir, I thought it would simply be a cathartic endeavor,” shares Candela. “I didn’t consider publishing it until friends reminded me that the object of my explorations—to make sense of my life and transmit my discoveries to others—is why we write memoirs. The basic task of all human beings, in my opinion, is to find harmony between our fundamental imperfections and demands for high performance placed upon us by the environment within which we live. Call it ‘man against nature,’ ‘social Darwinism,’ or the ‘Adam and Eve’ creation myth, every day, we who live in society face pressures to function both within and outside our basic nature. While we are taught to sublimate selfish impulses, we are encouraged (especially in Western cultures) to excel and separate ourselves from the pack. Freedom to fulfill our potential brings with it the burden to live within a duality. We are often asked to reach for the stars while keeping our feet planted firmly on the ground. It is these elements that I hope my athletic adventures and introspections will illustrate.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Anthony R. Candela’s new audiobook weaves together the perfect blend of sincerity and humor to deliver an impactful story that will, above all else, enlighten listeners about why things happen the way they do. Ultimately, Candela’s memoir explores what it truly means to be human, inviting listeners to be kindler to both each other and themselves.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Stand Up or Sit Out: Memories and Musings of a Blind Wrestler, Runner and All-around Regular Guy” by through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
