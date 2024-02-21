Author Anthony R. Candela's New Audiobook, “Stand Up or Sit Out: Memories and Musings of a Blind Wrestler, Runner and All-around Regular Guy,” is Released

Recent audiobook release “Stand Up or Sit Out: Memories and Musings of a Blind Wrestler, Runner and All-around Regular Guy” from Audiobook Network author Anthony R. Candela is a compelling memoir that documents the challenges and circumstances of the author’s life that he experienced all while facing a worsening visual impairment.