TVS Television Network to Produce APW Nevada Wrestling from Winners Casino in Nevada, Bringing the Casinos Hosting TVS Shows to 47
Since televising Alan King Tennis from Caesars Palace in the 1970's, TVS cameras have visited almost 50 different casinos across the USA to televise national sports an entertainment events.
California City, CA, February 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- TVS Television Network will produce APW Nevada Wrestling from the Winners Casino in Nevada on May 25. This will be the fourth casino from which TVS will televise pro wrestling and the 47th overall casino from which TVS will televise sports or entertainment programming.
TVS first televised casino based sports with their coverage of the Alan King Tennis Classic from Caesars Palace back in the 1970's. TVS televised this event for several years.
Casinos that have hosted TVS productions to date include Caesars Palace (tennis), Imperial Palace (arm wrestling), Silver Saddle (concerts, boxing, wrestling), Casa Blanca (arm wrestling, BBQ Cookoffs, Dutch Oven Cookoffs, boxing), Virgin River (bowling), Plaza (boxing, billiards, poker, The New Hollywood Palace, comedy), Silver Nugget (boxing, bowling), Chinook Winds (arm wrestling), Three Rivers (arm wrestling), Seven Feathers (arm wrestling).
Las Vegas Hilton (boxing), Thunderbird (Golf), Desert Inn (golf), Silver Reef (boxing), South Pointe (bowling), Showboat (roller derby, bowling), Sams Town (bowling), Orleans (indoor soccer), Riverside (bowling), Tropicana (boxing).
Atlantis (boxing), Playboy (boxing), Sands (boxing),Golden Nugget (weight lifting), Riviera (boxing, billiards), Putters (billiards), Claridge (boxing), Reno Hilton (arm wrestling), Harvey's (arm wrestling), Mont Blanc (boxing)
Bally's (comedy), Sunset Station (radio show), Pechanga (boxing), Morango (boxing), Mint (Off Road Racing), Aladdin (boxing), Reserve (basketball), New Frontier (comedy), Silver Slipper (boxing), Texas Station ice hockey),
Taj Mahal (boxing), Trump Plaza (boxing), Luxor (radio show), Arizona Charlies (basketball), , Cannery (boxing), and Mandalay Bay (radio show).
TVS Television Network was founded in 1960 and has telecast thousands of sports and entertainment TV shows in the past 64 years. Sports include college basketball, championship boxing, IWA Wrestling, WFL Football, One Club Golf, NASL Soccer LPBT Womens Bowling, PBS regional bowling, pro rodeo, Virginia Slims Tennis, World Team Tennis, Arena Football, LPGA Golf, PGA Senior Golf, NASCAR, Grand Prix Racing, IHRA Drag Racing, GATR Semi Truck Racing, College Football Bowl Games, and now APW Nevada pro wrestling.
Tom Ficara
267-634-3520
www.tvstelevisionnetwork.com
