Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Publication Introduces New Members
Farmingdale, NY, February 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide of Farmingdale, New York is proud to introduce their newest members who are honored for their contributions and achievements in the many fields listed.
About New Members
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide introduces their newest members who are now part of the Strathmore Worldwide online website:
Danielle R. Smith--Healthcare
Hamid M. Sobbi--Import/Export
Michael David--Automotive
John T. Quinn--Construction
David A. Gotowko--Hospitality
Darryl H. Jenkins--Government
Garry R. Gutierrez--Aviation
John R. Von Hagel--Healthcare/Volunteering
Frances McDaniels Day--Education
Andrew R. Siegel--Hospitality
Charles L. Cooper--Finance
David I. Tors--Aviation
Pete Coleman--Photography
Ray Dombrowski--Consulting
J. Philip Casey--Information Services
Siddarth Shah--Manufacturing
Robert E. Baker--Environmental Conservation
Jeffery P. Wilson--Ranching and Livestock
Lance Bowley--Military and Defense
Brett Lawrence Gavin--Government
William S. Davis--Life Coaching
Humberto Espeleta--Nonprofit
Angela L. Flynn--Nonprofit and Veterans' Services
Robert D. Walker--Home Healthcare
Dolly A. Colby--Healthcare
Hertzel E. Peretz--Construction
Linda C. Harris--Real Estate
Patty A. Sperber--Real Estate
Michael T. Monahan--Social Work
Victor Rene Ancrum--Music
Alison E. Brown--Real Estate
Ralph Wayne Atwell--Mining
Lauren Ring--Real Estate
Nichole Kent--Real Estate
Eugene G. Borg--Financial Services
Richard Edmund Singh--Advertising and Marketing
Brennan Gleason--Arts, Entertainment, and Fashion
Jose Luis Vega--Healthcare
Maggie Chudik--Real Estate
Michael C. Ferguson--Music
Steve R. Harper--Painting
Anthony W. Wilson--Healthcare
Corky L. Henderson--Health and Wellness
Carshena Renee McBeth--Healthcare
Roy N. Eledan--Transportation
Marcia Almiron Wolbert--Healthcare
Karen M. Walters--Healthcare
Robert P. Hamilton--Legal Services
Daniel R. Nash--Data Security
Todd J. Ehret--Law Enforcement
Johnathan Michael Tristan--Finance
Magalie Nelson-Charles--Healthcare
Shannon L. Friel--Government
Clarence R. Hamilton--Nonprofit
Sharon A. Puszko--Education
Michael V. Namorato--Education
Gregory R. Haddix--Manufacturing
Patrick H. Campbell--Literature and Publishing
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government, and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an online publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure, and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
Contact
Strathmore WorldwideContact
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
