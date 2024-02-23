Qwesty Plans to Eliminate Broker Commissions from Real Estate Transactions

Launched by two business partners with experience in real estate and technology, Qwesty is being designed as the AI-powered, commission-free real estate platform with full transaction automation. Qwesty is being built to save property owners thousands of dollars in broker commissions, while providing the fastest and most convenient way to transact real estate. Qwesty is currently holding a public stock offering on Wefunder.