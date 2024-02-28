Creative Biolabs Supplies Recombinant Antibodies for Pharmaceutical Breakthroughs
Creative Biolabs reaffirmed its dedication to supplying high-quality antibody reagents in 2024.
Shirley, NY, February 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Recombinant antibody reagents play a pivotal role in the development of targeted therapy and scientific investigation. Creative Biolabs, a renowned leader in biotechnology, aims to provide a diverse portfolio of high-quality antibody reagents to support these critical applications.
"As we bid farewell to 2023, a year fruitful of breakthroughs in antibody drug research, we have also quickened up our steps to keep pace with new research trends changing from day to day." According to a scientist who attended the Antibody Engineering and Therapeutics US event last month. "To this end, we upgraded our product lines."
Creative Biolabs' Recombinant Antibody Products:
-Recombinant Antibody: Hi-Affi™ recombinant antibodies are a trademark of Creative Biolabs, which compose engineered antibodies exhibiting exceptional affinity and specificity, making them ideal tools for a wide range of research and diagnostic applications. The products are categorized into blocking antibodies, neutralizing antibodies, anti-idiotypic antibodies, agonistic antibodies, model organism antibodies, etc., according to different applications.
-Therapeutic Antibody for Research: Scientific research can gain great progress relying on Creative Biolabs' comprehensive collection of therapeutic antibodies, including chimeric antibodies, humanized antibodies, human antibodies, rodent antibodies, ADCC/CDC-modified antibodies. They serve as valuable resources for studying disease mechanisms, drug development, and preclinical research.
-MHC Tetramer: Creative Biolabs' MHC tetramers are innovative tools for studying T cell immune responses and quantifying antigen-specific T cell populations. With high sensitivity and specificity, MHC tetramers are essential for characterizing immune responses in various disease models. With the effort of seasoned scientists, Creative Biolabs has organized peptide-MHC tetramer product collections and provides different class of MHC tetramer custom service to guarantee providing tetramers for diverse research targets like cancer, virology, and bacteriology.
"Our commitment to excellence and innovation ensures the delivery of reliable, high-performance recombinant antibody products, empowering researchers in their pursuit of groundbreaking discoveries and therapeutic advancements," summarized the scientist, "which is also the initial aspiration that we've long been sticking to."
Further details about Creative Biolabs and the reagent products can be found at https://www.creativebiolabs.net/.
About
Creative Biolabs, a biotechnology pioneer, supplies recombinant antibody products for pharmaceutical breakthroughs. Their innovative antibody research and production pipelines, like high-throughput antibody production, glycosylation analysis of therapeutic glycoproteins, and tobacco-based expression system enable stable supply of miscellaneous antibody reagents required for biomedical research. In 2024, a group of scientists from Creative Biolabs will attend global biomedicine industry conferences to showcase their capabilities in antibody discovery and their latest antibody products.
"As we bid farewell to 2023, a year fruitful of breakthroughs in antibody drug research, we have also quickened up our steps to keep pace with new research trends changing from day to day." According to a scientist who attended the Antibody Engineering and Therapeutics US event last month. "To this end, we upgraded our product lines."
Creative Biolabs' Recombinant Antibody Products:
-Recombinant Antibody: Hi-Affi™ recombinant antibodies are a trademark of Creative Biolabs, which compose engineered antibodies exhibiting exceptional affinity and specificity, making them ideal tools for a wide range of research and diagnostic applications. The products are categorized into blocking antibodies, neutralizing antibodies, anti-idiotypic antibodies, agonistic antibodies, model organism antibodies, etc., according to different applications.
-Therapeutic Antibody for Research: Scientific research can gain great progress relying on Creative Biolabs' comprehensive collection of therapeutic antibodies, including chimeric antibodies, humanized antibodies, human antibodies, rodent antibodies, ADCC/CDC-modified antibodies. They serve as valuable resources for studying disease mechanisms, drug development, and preclinical research.
-MHC Tetramer: Creative Biolabs' MHC tetramers are innovative tools for studying T cell immune responses and quantifying antigen-specific T cell populations. With high sensitivity and specificity, MHC tetramers are essential for characterizing immune responses in various disease models. With the effort of seasoned scientists, Creative Biolabs has organized peptide-MHC tetramer product collections and provides different class of MHC tetramer custom service to guarantee providing tetramers for diverse research targets like cancer, virology, and bacteriology.
"Our commitment to excellence and innovation ensures the delivery of reliable, high-performance recombinant antibody products, empowering researchers in their pursuit of groundbreaking discoveries and therapeutic advancements," summarized the scientist, "which is also the initial aspiration that we've long been sticking to."
Further details about Creative Biolabs and the reagent products can be found at https://www.creativebiolabs.net/.
About
Creative Biolabs, a biotechnology pioneer, supplies recombinant antibody products for pharmaceutical breakthroughs. Their innovative antibody research and production pipelines, like high-throughput antibody production, glycosylation analysis of therapeutic glycoproteins, and tobacco-based expression system enable stable supply of miscellaneous antibody reagents required for biomedical research. In 2024, a group of scientists from Creative Biolabs will attend global biomedicine industry conferences to showcase their capabilities in antibody discovery and their latest antibody products.
Contact
Creative BiolabsContact
Bella Smith
1-631-830-6441
https://www.creativebiolabs.net/
Bella Smith
1-631-830-6441
https://www.creativebiolabs.net/
Categories