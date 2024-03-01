Author Don St John Ph.D.'s New Audiobook, “Healing the Wounds of Childhood and Culture: An Adventure of a Lifetime,” Follows the Author’s Journey to Become Whole

Recent audiobook release “Healing the Wounds of Childhood and Culture: An Adventure of a Lifetime” from Audiobook Network author Don St John Ph.D. is a thought-provoking and comprehensive exploration of healing and wellness, brimming with practical advice inspired by the author’s own personal stories of trauma and how he learned to find his own inner healing and more forward from his past trials.