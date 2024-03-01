Author George Mills's New Audiobook, "As the Journey Begins," Centers Around a Single Man Begins a Search for His Perfect Mate and Deepens His Faith Along the Way

Recent audiobook release “As the Journey Begins” from Audiobook Network author George Mills is a captivating, faith-based story that follows a single man who embarks on a journey to find the perfect soulmate he believes that God will deliver to him, all while contemplating the challenges of life and Christ’s teachings throughout each leg of his travels.