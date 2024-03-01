Author George Mills's New Audiobook, "As the Journey Begins," Centers Around a Single Man Begins a Search for His Perfect Mate and Deepens His Faith Along the Way
Recent audiobook release “As the Journey Begins” from Audiobook Network author George Mills is a captivating, faith-based story that follows a single man who embarks on a journey to find the perfect soulmate he believes that God will deliver to him, all while contemplating the challenges of life and Christ’s teachings throughout each leg of his travels.
Waynesboro, MS, March 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- George Mills, a loving grandfather and first-time author who fell in love with writing when he began writing poems at a young age, has completed his new audiobook, “As the Journey Begins”: a gripping story of a newly single man who turns to God in order to help him through his difficult divorce, while also asking him to send him a perfect mate who holds God close to her heart as he does.
Mills shares, “I find myself as a single, free man once again on a journey in search of a beautiful wildflower to have as my beloved soul mate for life. I do know that God has created her for me to hold in the good time as well as the bad times. I begin to go down this old, rugged dirt road we call life in search of this most beautiful wildflower. I find going on a journey, looking all over this world for her, and to this day have not found such a love to become my soul mate for life.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author George Mills’s new audiobook is a compelling novel that will take listeners on a powerful journey full of hope and the promise of a stronger love through God’s blessing and divine will. Expertly paced and poignant, “As the Journey Begins” will explore the loneliness of heartache and the struggles of life, leading to a stirring conclusion that’s sure to remain with listeners long after its conclusion.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “As the Journey Begins” by George Mills through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
