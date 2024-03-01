Author Brenda J. Scruggs's New Audiobook, "Love Is in the Air," is a Christian Romance Novel That Explores How Life and Love Can Continue on Even After Tragedy and Grief
Recent audiobook release “Love Is in the Air” from Audiobook Network author Brenda J. Scruggs is a compelling story of a Christian woman named Lauren, who is devastated by the loss of her husband but longs to find love again after knowing how beautiful it can be. Disappointed in the men she meets, Lauren thinks she has found the perfect mate in Frederick, despite him being a non-believer.
New York, NY, March 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Brenda J. Scruggs, who retired in 2009 with thirty-six years in the field of education, has completed her new audiobook, “Love Is in the Air”: a heartfelt romance that follows a Christian woman who, after the tragic passing of her husband, meets and falls in love with a non-believer and works with him to overcome the differences in their lives to form a powerful relationship.
The author of two other books, Brenda J. Scruggs received a BS degree in elementary education from Paine College in Augusta, Georgia; a master’s degree in educational administration from the University of South Carolina in Columbia, South Carolina; and an EdD in educational leadership from Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The author is a Christian first which, to her, means living for Christ and striving daily to be more and more like Him. The author was married and in a loving relationship until God saw fit to call her husband home, and she plans to share her own experiences with love in a future publication.
“This novel was written based on actual events,” shares Scruggs. “After having been in a great marriage for many years, Lauren was saddened by the death of her husband. She could not remain stagnant; she had to move on with her life. Once you are in a loving relationship and it ends, knowing what love is and how it feels, you want to be in another loving relationship. Lauren met several men along the way, but none of them was what she was looking for. Then along came Frederick.
“Frederick attended the same high school as Lauren, but they did not really know each other during those years. They knew of each other, but they did not know each other. Who knew that years later they would meet and share in a relationship. Lauren was a devout Christian and Frederick was not.
“A rocky road is ahead for Lauren and Frederick as they try to adjust to each other, as well as accommodate their families' desires for them to not be in a relationship. Much drama surrounds this couple as they try to plug her positive into his negative. Will they make it? Only time will tell. This is their story as told by Lauren.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Brenda J. Scruggs’s new audiobook is sure to capture the hearts of listeners as they follow along on Lauren and Frederick’s journey to accept each other into their lives, and realize their differences are what attract them to each other. Expertly paced and character-driven, Scruggs weaves an unforgettable story of heartache, loss, and the possibility of finding love, and faith, again.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Love Is in the Air” by Brenda J. Scruggs through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
