Author Brenda J. Scruggs's New Audiobook, "Love Is in the Air," is a Christian Romance Novel That Explores How Life and Love Can Continue on Even After Tragedy and Grief

Recent audiobook release “Love Is in the Air” from Audiobook Network author Brenda J. Scruggs is a compelling story of a Christian woman named Lauren, who is devastated by the loss of her husband but longs to find love again after knowing how beautiful it can be. Disappointed in the men she meets, Lauren thinks she has found the perfect mate in Frederick, despite him being a non-believer.