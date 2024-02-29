Caputie Residences: A New Dawn for LGBTQ Inclusive Eco-Luxury Living in Belize

California entrepreneur Patrick Perrine unveils Caputie Residences in Belize, blending eco-luxury with LGBTQ inclusivity. Nestled in the Mayan Mountains, the village boasts Balinese-inspired, sustainable homes. With Belize's LGBTQ-friendly stance and rich culture, Caputie offers a unique, inclusive living experience. Limited lots available, Caputie invites those valuing diversity, luxury, and eco-consciousness.