Alison Peacock, JD, Awarded Prestigious CPI Designation by the California Association of Licensed Investigators
Temecula, CA, February 28, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The California Association of Licensed Investigators (CALI) recently announced that Alison Peacock, JD, has achieved the distinguished Certified Professional Investigator (CPI) designation, joining an elite cadre of professional investigators recognized for their expertise, ethics, and excellence in the field. This certification is a testament to the rigorous standards upheld by CALI and highlights the exceptional skills and dedication of individuals like Alison who contribute significantly to the investigative profession.
The CPI designation is awarded to investigators who have demonstrated extensive knowledge and proficiency in investigative techniques, as well as a steadfast commitment to ethical practices. Achieving this certification requires candidates to undergo a comprehensive examination process that assesses their skills, knowledge, and professional conduct, ensuring that they meet the high standards expected by CALI and the investigative community at large.
Alison Peacock's accomplishment places her among the ranks of esteemed professionals such as Justin D. Hodson, CPI, and underscores her dedication to maintaining the highest standards of professionalism in her work. Her commitment to continuous learning and excellence not only enhances her own career but also serves to elevate the investigative profession as a whole.
"Alison Peacock's achievement in earning the CPI designation is a reflection of her unwavering dedication to the investigative profession and her commitment to excellence," said Justin D Hodson, CPI, President of Hodson PI LLC. "Her hard work and dedication serve as an inspiration to all the members of our association and the investigative community. We are proud to count Alison among the distinguished group of certified professionals."
The California Association of Licensed Investigators is the largest private investigator association in the world, dedicated to advancing the profession through education, training, and advocacy for high ethical standards. The CPI designation is a cornerstone of CALI's commitment to recognizing and promoting excellence in the field of investigation.
Alison Peacock, JD, currently serves as Vice President of Hodson PI, LLC, where she specializes Surveillance and Complex Investigations. Her expertise and professional achievements have not only contributed to her personal success but have also had a positive impact on the investigative community and those served by it.
For more information about Alison Peacock, the CPI designation, or the California Association of Licensed Investigators, please visit cali-pi.org or www.HodsonPI.com.
