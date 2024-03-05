Author Linda Vaidulas's New Audiobook, "Little Mouse Has a Quest," Follows the Story of a Curious Mouse Who Learns to Accept Others While Off on a Marvelous Adventure
Recent audiobook release “Little Mouse Has a Quest” from Audiobook Network author Linda Vaidulas is a captivating story of a mouse who longs to know more about the world and sets off in order to do so, encountering new friends and dangerous situations along the way in this brilliant story of adventure and excitement that’s sure to delight listeners of all ages.
Fitchburg, MA, March 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Linda Vaidulas, who has worked in various positions in both education and office settings, has completed her new audiobook, “Little Mouse Has a Quest”: a charming tale that follows the adventure of a mouse whose curiosity often lands him in trouble, and learns all about the importance of acceptance and friendship through his journeys.
Most of author Linda Vaidulas’s life was spent in a small central Massachusetts town, where she worked for four summers at Camp Caravan, a summer program for handicapped children from the Boston area. While working there, Linda had a wonderful love for those wonderful children, and found the encouragement to pursue a teaching career. After working in the school system and in day care until her children were older, she then began working in various office positions. Recently, she celebrated twenty years at a local hospital, and in her spare time she enjoys reading and traveling.
Linda writes, “Little Mouse is very interested in the music, he plans to find the source of that music. Mr. Mouse tells Little Mouse not to do this. Little Mouse waits until Mr. Mouse has fallen asleep to begin his adventure. Little Mouse soon learns that he should have listened to Mr. Mouse.
“In the second chapter Little Mouse learns to play and accept others as they are without judgment. In the last chapter Little Mouse wants to find meaning to life.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Linda Vaidulas’s new audiobook is sure to capture the imaginations of listeners of all ages as they follow along on Little Mouse’s grand adventures, discovering the secret ways of the giants as well as making new friends with all different sorts of animals. Engaging and heartfelt, “Little Mouse Has a Quest” is the perfect tale for listeners of all ages to share together, helping to provide lifelong lessons of accepting others despite one’s differences.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Little Mouse Has a Quest” by Linda Vaidulas through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
