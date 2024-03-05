Author Linda Vaidulas's New Audiobook, "Little Mouse Has a Quest," Follows the Story of a Curious Mouse Who Learns to Accept Others While Off on a Marvelous Adventure

Recent audiobook release “Little Mouse Has a Quest” from Audiobook Network author Linda Vaidulas is a captivating story of a mouse who longs to know more about the world and sets off in order to do so, encountering new friends and dangerous situations along the way in this brilliant story of adventure and excitement that’s sure to delight listeners of all ages.