First NABC Championship Basketball Coaching Clinic in New York Sparks Enthusiasm - April 26-28, 2024; Featuring an Exceptional Coaching Lineup

The NABC Championship Basketball Clinics, in partnership with Championship Productions, bring elite coaching education to New Rochelle, NY, at Iona University from April 26-28, 2024. Featuring legends and rising stars in coaching such as: Bob Hurley, Tobin Anderson, Mark Pope, and Fran Fraschilla, this milestone event includes on-court demos. Hosted by Championship Productions, a global sports instruction leader.