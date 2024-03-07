Author Mark Ivey's New Audiobook, "Ivey Charm," is an Endearing Tale That Follows a Young Boy’s Quest to Defend the Throne of His Magical Kingdom from a Dangerous Enemy
Recent audiobook release “Ivey Charm” from Audiobook Network author Mark Ivey is a captivating tale that follows a young boy who, after moving to a new state, discovers a magical world called Iveylantis that his late father built just for him. When an enemy arises to steal the throne from Mark, he’ll have to unite the kingdom to stop them before it’s too late.
Selma, NC, March 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Mark Ivey has completed his new audiobook, “Ivey Charm”: a thrilling fantasy adventure that follows a fictionalized version of the author as he sets off on an unforgettable journey to explore the magical kingdom of Iveylantis and defend it from a traitorous uprising, all while navigating the challenges of moving to a new town and dealing with the loss of his father in the real world.
As a child, author Mark Ivey enjoyed writing, drawing, and spending time with family and friends. While growing up, Mark gained a powerful and active imagination through watching his favorite film and television shows, which sparked his goal of beginning an acting career in Los Angeles and working on a Disney or a BET show. Inspired by classic works of literature, the author has also gained a love of writing books, utilizing his real and sometimes difficult life experiences and turning them into a land of make believe.
“Come take an adventure with Mark Ivey--a preteen boy who's the new kid on the block, moving into a new house in Selma, North Carolina,” writes Ivey. “See how his world turns upside down when he discovers that his deceased father left him the throne of Iveylantis--a kingdom built in Mark's image and his personal likings and where the citizens represent his character traits and personality. Watch the battle unfold when Joker Ivey, an evil court jester who longs to take the throne for himself, tries to destroy Mark along the way. With new friends like Jazmine White and Duke Jordan, see how Mark learns his new power and fights for his father's throne to claim for himself.
“Will Mark come out a king, or will Joker Ivey have Iveylantis at his feet?”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Mark Ivey’s new audiobook is inspired by the author’s move from Philadelphia to North Carolina as a child, as well as the loss of his father, and weaves together these and other moments from his past with his imagination to create a riveting adventure with magic and excitement around every corner. Expertly paced and stirring, “Ivey Charm” will capture the hearts and imaginations of listeners from all walks of life and is sure to remain with them long after its brilliant conclusion.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “Ivey Charm” by Mark Ivey through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
