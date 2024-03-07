Author Mark Ivey's New Audiobook, "Ivey Charm," is an Endearing Tale That Follows a Young Boy’s Quest to Defend the Throne of His Magical Kingdom from a Dangerous Enemy

Recent audiobook release “Ivey Charm” from Audiobook Network author Mark Ivey is a captivating tale that follows a young boy who, after moving to a new state, discovers a magical world called Iveylantis that his late father built just for him. When an enemy arises to steal the throne from Mark, he’ll have to unite the kingdom to stop them before it’s too late.