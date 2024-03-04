Enhanced Landscape Management (ELM), a Subsidiary of Landscape Development, Inc. (LDI), Completes Acquisition of Holmes Landscape Company (HLC)
ELM, a subsidiary of LDI, completes the acquisition of HLC (Holmes Landscape Company) in Oceanside, CA. Founded in 1974, HLC brings 50 years of expertise in commercial landscape maintenance. The strategic move adds 130 professionals, expands into San Diego, and aligns with ELM's growth strategy.
Oceanside, CA, March 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Enhanced Landscape Management (ELM), a subsidiary of Landscape Development, Inc. (LDI) has completed the purchase of Holmes Landscape Company (HLC).
Holmes Landscape Company was founded by Larry Holmes in 1974 and developed an exceptional reputation over the years – providing commercial landscape maintenance and tree care services. “There were many factors I had to consider after deciding to sell my company. My team of valued employees and the clients we have served for many years needed to be left in good hands,” said HLC Founder and President Larry Holmes. “As we came to know ELM and how they operate and conduct business, I decided that they were the right fit to give myself, my employees and clients peace of mind now and in the future.”
“An opportunity such as this does not come along very often. Holmes has an outstanding reputation, a 50-year legacy and over 130 talented landscape professionals that we added to our organization. Our company cultures, values and ways of doing business align,” said ELM President Ron Reitz. “We also open a new market for us in the San Diego area which has been a goal of ours for quite some time. This creates tremendous opportunities for all our team members as we continue to grow.”
“Holmes Landscape Company built an excellent reputation in the San Diego Market and like LDI, is committed to providing its clients peace of mind,” said Mark Crutcher, LDI’s President and CEO. “Holmes is known for high quality work, extraordinary responsiveness to its clients’ needs, and a strong employee team. We are very excited to welcome the Holmes management team and field workforce of over 130 employees with the experience and knowledge they bring into the LDI family.”
“This is an excellent addition to our maintenance business,” said LDI Founder and Executive Board Chairman, Gary Horton. “We expand our reach of landscape maintenance and tree care services into the San Diego region as we continue to deliver our full suite of services to our ever-expanding client base. ELM continues to pursue acquisition opportunities throughout California and the Western States as we execute our maintenance segment growth strategy.”
“I thank all our leadership and entire staff who, working collaboratively, have made our rapid growth both possible and profitable,” Horton added.
Larry Holmes will remain with the company through the integration process and HLC Vice President, Lee Frank will continue to oversee the local operations as part of the ELM management team.
Gary Horton founded LDI in 1983. The company currently operates from 13 regional offices throughout California and Southern Nevada and employs over 1,300 industry professionals.
Holmes Landscape Company was founded by Larry Holmes in 1974 and developed an exceptional reputation over the years – providing commercial landscape maintenance and tree care services. “There were many factors I had to consider after deciding to sell my company. My team of valued employees and the clients we have served for many years needed to be left in good hands,” said HLC Founder and President Larry Holmes. “As we came to know ELM and how they operate and conduct business, I decided that they were the right fit to give myself, my employees and clients peace of mind now and in the future.”
“An opportunity such as this does not come along very often. Holmes has an outstanding reputation, a 50-year legacy and over 130 talented landscape professionals that we added to our organization. Our company cultures, values and ways of doing business align,” said ELM President Ron Reitz. “We also open a new market for us in the San Diego area which has been a goal of ours for quite some time. This creates tremendous opportunities for all our team members as we continue to grow.”
“Holmes Landscape Company built an excellent reputation in the San Diego Market and like LDI, is committed to providing its clients peace of mind,” said Mark Crutcher, LDI’s President and CEO. “Holmes is known for high quality work, extraordinary responsiveness to its clients’ needs, and a strong employee team. We are very excited to welcome the Holmes management team and field workforce of over 130 employees with the experience and knowledge they bring into the LDI family.”
“This is an excellent addition to our maintenance business,” said LDI Founder and Executive Board Chairman, Gary Horton. “We expand our reach of landscape maintenance and tree care services into the San Diego region as we continue to deliver our full suite of services to our ever-expanding client base. ELM continues to pursue acquisition opportunities throughout California and the Western States as we execute our maintenance segment growth strategy.”
“I thank all our leadership and entire staff who, working collaboratively, have made our rapid growth both possible and profitable,” Horton added.
Larry Holmes will remain with the company through the integration process and HLC Vice President, Lee Frank will continue to oversee the local operations as part of the ELM management team.
Gary Horton founded LDI in 1983. The company currently operates from 13 regional offices throughout California and Southern Nevada and employs over 1,300 industry professionals.
Contact
Landscape Development, IncContact
Annie Wright
661-295-1970
landscapedevelopment.com
Larry Holmes Landscape Company
larry@holmeslandscape.com
(760) 732-3379
Annie Wright
661-295-1970
landscapedevelopment.com
Larry Holmes Landscape Company
larry@holmeslandscape.com
(760) 732-3379
Categories