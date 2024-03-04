Enhanced Landscape Management (ELM), a Subsidiary of Landscape Development, Inc. (LDI), Completes Acquisition of Holmes Landscape Company (HLC)

ELM, a subsidiary of LDI, completes the acquisition of HLC (Holmes Landscape Company) in Oceanside, CA. Founded in 1974, HLC brings 50 years of expertise in commercial landscape maintenance. The strategic move adds 130 professionals, expands into San Diego, and aligns with ELM's growth strategy.