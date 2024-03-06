Michele Briscoe Honored as a VIP for Spring 2024 Issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine
Brooklyn, NY, March 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Michele Briscoe of Brooklyn, New York, has been honored as issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine for her outstanding contributions and great success in the fields of real estate investment, city transit, and multilevel marketing.
About Michele Briscoe
Michele Briscoe is the owner of Briscoe Investment Enterprises, a real estate investment company based in Brooklyn, New York. Michele is responsible for investing in real estate properties.
Briscoe has served as an MTA NYC Transit Authority station agent since 1997 and continues to do so while running her own business. In addition, Michele is also a distributor for VASAYO, a multilevel marketing company created by Dallin Larsen and Karree Larsen. The company distributes nutritional supplements which include MicroLife Nutritionals.
A recipient of many accolades, Briscoe has been honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award and was chosen as a Woman of the Month for April 2019 and July 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. She was also selected for the Distinction Award for the first quarter of 2020 and was featured in the spring 2020 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine. Briscoe was featured on the Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City, honored as a VIP for the summer 2023 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, and was interviewed on P.O.W.E.R. Radio®.
Born March 1, 1964, Michele earned her B.S. in Banking and Money Management from Adelphi University in 1988. She is a member of Delta Sigma Pi. Previously, she worked for the Realize Food Company.
When she is not working, Michele enjoys family activities and relaxing.
For further information, contact fortuneseeker82.vasayo.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success
