Author The Living Breathing James Brown's New Audiobook, “A Panther’s Father IV,” Follows a Legendary Hero as He Returns to Fight Organized Crime and Restore Peace
Recent audiobook release “A Panther’s Father IV” from Audiobook Network author The Living Breathing James Brown is a gripping adventure that follows JeanPaul Roosevelt, a US Marine, as he dons his hero persona of the Panther once more in order to bring down a dangerous sex trafficking ring with the help of his former allies.
Bryan, TX, March 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Living Breathing James Brown has completed his new audiobook, “A Panther’s Father IV”: a thrilling continuation of the adventures of JeanPaul Roosevelt, a US Marine who takes justice into his own hands as the hero known as the Panther and finds himself on the brink of taking down a sex trafficking ring.
“In this book, the Cold War between the United States and the Soviet Union has reached a boiling point,” writes Brown. “Nuclear Missiles and Nuclear Submarines are about to be placed on the coast of Mexico. But the President of Mexico has allowed a World Class Forfeit Match to take place between the U.S. Marine JeanPaul Roosevelt aka The Panther and the Russian Fighter Blood Wrath to take place on the Mexican Holiday, the Day of the Dead in a bullfight ring at Mexico City, Mexico. Winner, if the Panther, the Nuclear Submarine Base will not be built. But if Blood Wrath wins, the Soviet Union will build a Nuclear Submarine Base on the Coast of Mexico.
“But along with the fighting, the two LAPD Supervisors are perplexed by a Child Trafficking Ring that appears to be centralized in Los Angeles. And they are stumped. So, they once again call in Dr. Weaver, a world renowned criminologist to assist in their capturing the perpetrators. And there is an unfortunate place where most of these Child Abductors are capturing and transporting their victims from. But where? Houston, Texas. How? On 18-wheeler Cattle Trucks on the Highways.
“And, the Texas Rangers and the DPS Troopers are brought in on a coordinated effort to capture all of the Child Abductors.
“And once again, Granny Z, the beloved 105-year old storyteller is once again appearing in the blind alleyway in NYC to tell another tale of Dr. Bahu who is taking his family across the United States to the City of Angels back when Slavery existed and Dr. Bahu was leaving New Orleans because a man with his Army was coming to kill Dr. Bahu and his entire family and all Slaves and their families that Dr. Bahu had himself purchased and set free. And it is very amusing when they encounter the Native Americans in their days of Freedom and Glory.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author The Living Breathing James Brown’s new audiobook is the fourth installment of the author’s “A Panther’s Father” series and will take listeners on an unforgettable journey as they follow along on JeanPaul’s epic quest of action, adventure, and love. Expertly paced and full of suspense, The Living Breathing James Brown weaves an intricate story that will keep listeners on the edge of their seats, right up until the climactic finale that will leave them eager for more.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “A Panther’s Father IV” by The Living Breathing James Brown through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
