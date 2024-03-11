Author The Living Breathing James Brown's New Audiobook, “A Panther’s Father IV,” Follows a Legendary Hero as He Returns to Fight Organized Crime and Restore Peace

Recent audiobook release “A Panther’s Father IV” from Audiobook Network author The Living Breathing James Brown is a gripping adventure that follows JeanPaul Roosevelt, a US Marine, as he dons his hero persona of the Panther once more in order to bring down a dangerous sex trafficking ring with the help of his former allies.