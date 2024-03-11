Author Dana Kelley Bergman's New Audiobook, "< 1%," Tells the Story of a Life-Altering Hunting Trip That Shaped the Author’s Relationship with God Forever
Recent audiobook release "< 1%" from Audiobook Network author Dana Kelley Bergman is a compelling account of how the author suffered a brain aneurysm while on a hunting trip with his friend, and how this experience led him to turn towards God, becoming steadfast in his faith and love of the Lord for his incredible mercy and grace.
Grove City, OH, March 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dana Kelley Bergman, a first-time author who has worked in logistic for the last thirty years, has completed his new audiobook, "<1%": a fascinating memoir that recounts a hunting trip undertaken by the author in which his life was forever changed, and his faith forever strengthened in a single instant.
Author Dana Kelley Bergman and his amazing wife, Megan, currently reside in Ohio and have two daughters—Preslie, who resides in Michigan with her husband, Kam; and Payten, who lives in Ohio too and is finishing up her studies at OSU this year. Dana has a love of the outdoors and many things related to the outdoors such as hunting, fishing, hiking, camping, and biking. He is also interested in art and, when he has time, likes to do paintings and carve walking sticks. The author loves spending time with family and friends when possible, and he and Megan love to travel and spend time at the beach.
“An annual bow hunting trip for elk into the deep mountains of Montana between two friends is an adventure that is greatly anticipated by both,” writes Bergman. “All of the preparation and hard work put in is essential in helping them to be prepared for the grind that elk hunting is physically and mentally. The mountains are rugged and unforgiving for those who come unprepared for the demands they present.
“This trip would prove to be the greatest hunt of my life for many reasons. Every day was filled with the beauty of God's creation--the sights, sounds, and smells of the fall mountains, along with many encounters with game animals of all types; some wanted and some unwanted and at some very uncomfortable distances.
“This trip would have moments of excitement, success, joy, danger, fear and, ultimately, a tragedy that set me on a walk unlike any walk I have ever taken before in my life, a walk that would change my life forever.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Dana Kelley Bergman’s new audiobook is inspired by the author’s desire to glorify the Lord for the incredible mercy he is shown, while also helping others to seek out their Heavenly Father in times of trouble, so that he might see them through. Deeply personally and emotionally stirring, “<1%” is a spellbinding journey that will keep listeners invested right until the very end.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “<1%” by Dana Kelley Bergman through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
