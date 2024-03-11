Author Dana Kelley Bergman's New Audiobook, "< 1%," Tells the Story of a Life-Altering Hunting Trip That Shaped the Author’s Relationship with God Forever

Recent audiobook release "< 1%" from Audiobook Network author Dana Kelley Bergman is a compelling account of how the author suffered a brain aneurysm while on a hunting trip with his friend, and how this experience led him to turn towards God, becoming steadfast in his faith and love of the Lord for his incredible mercy and grace.