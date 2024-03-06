Evolution Analytics Named Among Top 20 AI Solution Providers for 2024 by Enterprise Viewpoint

Evolution Analytics, a premier data and analytics consulting firm for mid-market organizations, has been recognized in Enterprise Viewpoint's Top 20 AI Solution Providers for 2024. This recognition highlights Evolution Analytics' strategic approach to leveraging AI through its EAAdvantage™ Analytics Framework, its alignment of technology adoption with business goals, and its growing influence across various sectors.