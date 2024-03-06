GLDESIGN Launches Coastal Paint Collection Exclusively at Ring’s End
With 14 Coastal Colors in a Variety of Benjamin Moore Products, A La Plage with Gaelle Brings an Elevated Coastal Look to Every Space.
Fairfield, CT, March 06, 2024 --(PR.com)-- GLDESIGN, an industry leader in elevated coastal design founded by Gaelle Dudley, today announced the launch of A La Plage with Gaelle, a new paint collection which will be sold exclusively at trade and residential retailer Ring’s End. The new paint collection will feature 14 custom colors by Gaelle that bring her specific and highly sought after laid back, coastal chic vibes to any space.
"The right paint color can make or break the mood for an entire space," said Gaelle. “The colors of A La Plage are not just the palette of my design, they are the palette of my lifestyle. Summer is more than a season, it’s a state of mind. I believe in a light, easy-breezy approach to living that reminds us of being on vacation from the comfort of our own home. When I first created our pale blue color Spindrift, I envisioned an open aired pool cabana,” she added. “When mixing Sandy Kisses, we wanted to create that perfect toes-in-the-sand taupe, only softer, like a kiss.”
A La Plage with Gaelle is the brainchild of Gaelle Dudley and Scott Herling, VP of Paint Operations at Ring’s End.
“When Gaelle mentioned a desire to create a personalized paint line inspired by the coastal palette she lives and works in, it was a no-brainer for us to partner with her,” says Herling. “Our customers love her work; Gaelle is a nationally recognized color expert and Ring’s End services a predominantly coastal New England market. Creating a unique color palette with someone who is so deeply respected and tied to the coastal region was an easy decision for us to make.”
Gaelle’s customized colors will be produced by Benjamin Moore to help simplify the process of choosing a designer-vetted, quality paint. The name A La Plage with Gaelle (“At The Beach with Gaelle”) is a nod to Gaelle’s signature coastal aesthetic and French heritage.
“The A La Plage colors embrace endless summer with an array of timeless earth tones, classic whites, sunset hues, and pale, moody blues and greens that create the feeling of being on vacation year-round in your home,” she says.
The coast is never far from the heart of any GLDESIGN project, and derives from Gaelle’s French upbringing, time spent along New England shorelines, and love of the California coast. The popularity of her work has made GLDESIGN one of Fairfield County, CT’s fastest growing design firms. Gaelle’s designs have been featured in numerous national and regional publications and she is widely known for her expertise in color.
The A La Plage with Gaelle paint names embody Gaelle’s and GLDESIGN’s laid back coastal style. Customers can choose from a variety of shades with personal meaning to Gaelle, including: “Afterglow,” “Basalt,” “Coastline,” “La Mer,” “Low Tide,” “Morning Mist,” “Ocean Bluffs,” “Pampas Plumes,” “Sandy Kisses,” “Sea Glass,” “Seascape,” “Skipping Stone,” “Spindrift,” and “Whitecaps.”
In the Spring of 2024, Gaelle will be joined by interior designer friends and fellow industry leaders for conversations about choosing a paint color and tips on seasonal design, home decor, color palettes, and more. The tour will take place at Ring’s End stores in Newburyport, Norwalk, and Boston.
“This is just the beginning for A La Plage with Gaelle,” continues Herling. “We look forward to hosting customers at our stores for the tour, introducing them to the new line, and helping them select from her beautiful new paint colors.”
A La Plage with Gaelle is now available for purchase at Ring’s End locations and online at www.ringsend.com and www.gldesignhome.com and sell for $67.00 - $76.00 USD per gallon.
About GLDESIGN
Gaelle Dudley founded her design firm, GLDESIGN, in 2015 after a career in hospitality for some of the industry’s best-known brands. The coast is never far from the heart of any project that Gaelle undertakes. Her signature coastal aesthetic is inspired by her French upbringing, New England shorelines, and love of California coastlines and she has infused endless summer into hundreds of home designs. Creating designs where laidback coastal vibes meet timeless chic living, Gaelle has made GLDESIGN one of Fairfield County, Connecticut’s fastest-growing interior design firms. Her new signature paint line, A La Plage with Gaelle, is available exclusively at Ring’s End locations and on gldesignhome.com. GLDESIGN has been featured in numerous national publications and is currently the featured designer of Serena and Lily’s 2023 Holiday House in Westport, CT. Come Coast With Us.
About Ring’s End
Helping their customers achieve their inspiration and turning visions into reality since 1902 is what sets Ring’s End apart from the competition. A Connecticut-based third-generation, family-run business, Ring’s End recently acquired Johnson Paint | A Ring’s End Brand, comprising 31 retail locations across Connecticut, Westchester County, NY, South County, Rhode Island, Metro Boston, Seacoast New Hampshire, and South Coast, Maine. The company’s 8 full-service locations provide premium lumber and building materials, molding and millwork, kitchens, architectural hardware, and paint. Most locations also have dedicated design showrooms with window treatments, fabric, wallpaper, and area rugs, as do their 23 free-standing paint centers, serving both homeowners and professionals.
