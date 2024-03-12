Author Kenard Tuzeneu's New Audiobook, "The Cloud People," Follows a Young Boy's Journey Over Summer Vacation After Witnessing a Vision in the Clouds

Recent audiobook release “The Cloud People” from Audiobook Network author Kenard Tuzeneu is a captivating tale that centers around Billy, a young boy who sees people made out of clouds during a flight to visit his grandparents. Obsessed with discovering if his vision was real or not, Billy sets off with the help of his best friend to confirm if the cloud people he saw truly do exist.