Author Kenard Tuzeneu's New Audiobook, "The Cloud People," Follows a Young Boy's Journey Over Summer Vacation After Witnessing a Vision in the Clouds
Recent audiobook release “The Cloud People” from Audiobook Network author Kenard Tuzeneu is a captivating tale that centers around Billy, a young boy who sees people made out of clouds during a flight to visit his grandparents. Obsessed with discovering if his vision was real or not, Billy sets off with the help of his best friend to confirm if the cloud people he saw truly do exist.
Barnegat, NJ, March 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Kenard Tuzeneu, a Catholic priest for forty-two years, currently serving as pastor of a large parish in Southern New Jersey, has completed his new audiobook, “The Cloud People”: a fascinating adventure that follows a young boy who, after witnessing a miraculous vision in the clouds while flying to visit his grandparents, sets off to discover what it truly is he saw with the help of his best friend.
Originally from a small town in New Jersey, author Kenard Tuzeneu took many vacations and camping trips with his family, and it was during those trips where his imagination grew, and he developed a passion for storytelling. Once he became a pastor, writing was an important part of Kenard’s ministry and communication with the flock. The purpose of his writings was always to share faith and to encourage people in their lives. It was during a trip to visit his brother in Tennessee that the idea for his book was born as he looked out the window at the clouds.
“‘The Cloud People’ is a story about Billy, a typical middle-grade boy who is excited to be spending his first summer vacation with his grandparents in Indiana,” shares Kenard. “He is super excited because this time he is going alone.
“After getting on the plane, he quickly falls asleep and wakes up just before landing. It was then that he happens to look out the window and sees something that will change in life. There in the clouds, he sees a face; not a face on the clouds, but a face made out of clouds, a cloud person. The eyes open, look at Billy in surprise and quickly the face disappears.
“From that moment, he becomes obsessed with finding out if what he saw was real and what it was.
“That will become the quest of his vacation. He shares his secret with his best friend, Megan, and together they discover a world they never could have dreamed existed. Along the way, Billy will discover that he is not the only one who has seen these cloud people. As the mystery unfolds, he will learn a lot about life--family, friendship, and loyalty. The summer is filled with surprises, and a big one at the end that will keep you guessing.”
Published by Audiobook Network, author Kenard Tuzeneu’s new audiobook will take listeners on an unforgettable thrill ride as Billy and Megan make important discoveries about themselves, life, and their faith. Thought-provoking and heartfelt, Kenard weaves a character-driven tale that will help listeners of all ages to discover their own imaginations, while reinforcing traditional morals and encouraging the development of good character.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Cloud People” by Kenard Tuzeneu through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
