New Management for Local Self-Storage Facility in Lithonia, Georgia
Lithonia, Georgia, March 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The newly developed storage facility, Rock Chapel Self Storage, is bringing professional self-storage management to the city of Lithonia, Georgia. The facility is at 1865 Stephenson Road Lithonia, GA 30058, and comprises 486 units totaling 55,025 rentable square feet. Rock Chapel Self Storage proudly provides safe and secure climate-controlled units with advanced security and no reservation fee to the local communities of Swift Creek, Centerville, Grace Community, and Lakeview Estates.
The ownership group has contracted with Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) to provide professional self-storage management services, ensuring the highest degree of customer service is given to customers who store with the facility.
As of mid-March 2024, Rock Chapel Self Storage is open and offering move-in specials to all new rentals. If you want to speak to our friendly office staff, please stop by at 1865 Stephenson Road Lithonia, GA 30058, contact our office at 70-758-4005, or visit our website at www.rockchapelselfstorage.com.
Absolute Storage Management
Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) is one of the largest private, third-party self-storage management companies in the United States. Founded in 2002, Absolute manages in the Southeastern and Midwestern regions of the United States.
For further information and news about Absolute Storage Management, please go to the ASM website at www.AboutASM.com. Contact Jasmin Jones at jasmin.jones@absolutemgmt.com.
