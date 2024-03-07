Author Aaron Ryan Releases the First in a Sci-Fi Alien Invasion Trilogy
Seattle, WA, March 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Bestselling author Aaron Ryan has just released the first in a trilogy of science fiction alien invasion novels, entitled “Dissonance Volume I: Reality,” which is now available on Kindle, Audible, paperback and Amazon.
Synopsis
There are some rules you never forget. Above all else, whatever you do, you never look directly at a gorgon. Now, plug your ears… because the war for humanity has begun.
Sergeant Cameron "Jet" Shipley was there when they first arrived in 2026. For 16 long years, he learned to hide. To never make a sound. Learning the most important rule of all about the gorgons: You just... don't... look.
The year is now 2042, and humanity is eking out an existence in the shadows. Shipley and his team are sent out on a recon mission with developments that may alter the trajectory of Earth's fate... and his own.
Joined by newcomers Bassett and Trudy, Cameron and his brother Rut will have to contend with a terrifying alien species that has annihilated eighty-five percent of mankind.
Will his mission lead him on a slippery slope of discovery that demands accountability? Or will it plunge humanity, and everything in it, into further dissonance?
About the Author
Aaron Ryan lives in Washington with his wife and two sons, along with Macy the dog, Winston the cat, and Merry & Pippin, the finches.
He is the author of the “Dissonance” series, several business books on multimedia production penned under a former stage name, as well as a previous fictional novel, “The Omega Room.”
When he was in second grade, he was tasked with writing a creative assignment: a fictional book. And thus, “The Electric Boy” was born: a simple novella full of intrigue, fantasy, and 7-year-old wits that electrified Aaron’s desire to write. From that point forward, Aaron evolved into a creative soul that desired to create.
He enjoys the arts, media, music, performing, poetry, and being a daddy.
In his lifetime he has been an author, voiceover artist, wedding videographer, stage performer, musician, producer, rock/pop artist, executive assistant, service manager, paperboy, CSR, poet, tech support, worship leader, and more. The diversity of his life experiences gives him a unique approach to business, life, ministry, faith, and entertainment.
Aaron’s favorite author by far is J.R.R. Tolkien, but he also enjoys Suzanne Collins, James S.A. Corey, Marie Lu, Madeleine L’Engle, C.S. Lewis, and Stephen King.
Aaron has always had a passion for storytelling.
He plans to continue Cameron’s odyssey for truth and accountability in this alien invasion Sci-Fi series, which can be found at https://www.dissonancetheseries.com.
Contact
Author Aaron RyanContact
Aaron Ryan
206-705-3282
https://www.dissonancetheseries.com
www.authoraaronryan.com
dot.cards/authoraaronryan
