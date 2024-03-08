International Travel Publication Luxury Web Magazine Gets New Publisher and Redesign
Brooklyn, NY, March 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- After publishing online travel publication LuxuryWeb Magazine for 25 years, Manos and Barbara Angelakis turned over the role of Publisher to travel writer and photographer, Melanie Votaw, who redesigned and relaunched the magazine in January 2024.
LuxuryWeb publishes articles, reviews, and recipes by professional journalists from a subjective point of view. It covers destinations, hotels, restaurants, wine, cruises, museums, entertainment, and travel-related news across the globe.
The redesign makes the magazine easier to navigate and with greater aesthetic value, including video and award-winning photographs.
Whether readers are looking for a hotel in Hong Kong, an African safari, a Galapagos cruise, a restaurant in Madrid, an exotic recipe, or wine-buying advice, LuxuryWeb has it all. And it promises unbiased opinions from its well-traveled team of writer-photographers.
Current top stories include:
- A review of London's Claridge's Hotel.
- An account of a Quark Antarctica expedition.
- The Top 10 reasons to visit Japan.
- Insider tips to avoid paying too much for Broadway tickets.
- A recipe for Saffron Risotto ala Milanese.
And many more...
New content is added to the magazine regularly, and a monthly newsletter is sent to subscribers.
Publisher Melanie Votaw is a seasoned travel writer and photographer who has also written 40 nonfiction books as an author or ghostwriter.
Visit luxurywebmagazine.com.
LuxuryWeb publishes articles, reviews, and recipes by professional journalists from a subjective point of view. It covers destinations, hotels, restaurants, wine, cruises, museums, entertainment, and travel-related news across the globe.
The redesign makes the magazine easier to navigate and with greater aesthetic value, including video and award-winning photographs.
Whether readers are looking for a hotel in Hong Kong, an African safari, a Galapagos cruise, a restaurant in Madrid, an exotic recipe, or wine-buying advice, LuxuryWeb has it all. And it promises unbiased opinions from its well-traveled team of writer-photographers.
Current top stories include:
- A review of London's Claridge's Hotel.
- An account of a Quark Antarctica expedition.
- The Top 10 reasons to visit Japan.
- Insider tips to avoid paying too much for Broadway tickets.
- A recipe for Saffron Risotto ala Milanese.
And many more...
New content is added to the magazine regularly, and a monthly newsletter is sent to subscribers.
Publisher Melanie Votaw is a seasoned travel writer and photographer who has also written 40 nonfiction books as an author or ghostwriter.
Visit luxurywebmagazine.com.
Contact
Melanie VotawContact
718-744-5232
luxurywebmagazine.com
718-744-5232
luxurywebmagazine.com
Categories