ARIDO Jewelry Art Group Presenting Multi-Billion Dollar Collection During Academy Awards 2024
ARIDO Fine Art created with the highest quality gems and precious metals in the world. Founded by a scion descendant of the Maimonides, a prominent 11th century family, that set sail to South East Asia bringing gems and luxury goods back to Europe, Jesse Raphael & Celebrity Guru Thomas Chappell, a world class designer with a background in fashion, art and history.
Beverly Hills, CA, March 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Academy Awards, also known as The Oscars, are a set of 24 awards for artistic and technical merit in the film industry; given annually by the Academy of Motion Picture Art and Sciences.
The Academy Awards ceremony was first broadcast via radio in 1930 and televised for the first time in 1953. It is the oldest worldwide entertainment awards ceremony and is now seen live worldwide.
Among ARIDO celebrity clientele are Mrs. Pinault, a hotter-than-ever Salma Hayek with her power marriage to billionaire Francois-Henri Pinault, the CEO of luxury conglomerate Kering and is from the Pinault family, which also owns Christie’s auction house.
ARIDO power house gives special thanks to:
Judicial System.
6X by Dr. Nicholas Leslie Grant that redefines his ancestors' heritage.
Wall Street banking systems.
Contact
ARIDO JewelryContact
Thomas Chappell
561-975-4731
www.aridojewelry.com
