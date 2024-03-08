ARIDO Jewelry Art Group Presenting Multi-Billion Dollar Collection During Academy Awards 2024

ARIDO Fine Art created with the highest quality gems and precious metals in the world. Founded by a scion descendant of the Maimonides, a prominent 11th century family, that set sail to South East Asia bringing gems and luxury goods back to Europe, Jesse Raphael & Celebrity Guru Thomas Chappell, a world class designer with a background in fashion, art and history.