Author Ron Meyers's New Audiobook, "The Promoter," is an Intimate, Firsthand Account of the Author’s Life and How His Relationship with the Lord Saved Him
Recent audiobook release “The Promoter” from Audiobook Network author Ron Meyers follows the author as he finds his life forever changed after being pulled back from the brink by God. After accepting the Lord’s plan for him, the author set about dedicating his life to Christ and spreading his teachings and glory.
Gulfport, MS, March 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ron Meyers, a writer, radio host, and international speaker who is passionate about God and promoting destiny, has completed his new audiobook, “The Promoter”: a powerful, faith-based memoir that follows the author as he is saved by God and pulled back from the brink, leading him on a lifelong journey of salvation and working to spread the Kingdom of Christ to all those willing to listen.
Abandoned, terminated, penniless, and contemplating suicide, “The Promoter” reveals how the author was rescued by the quiet voice of God. It penetrated his heart and ignited a fire of hope inside. This fire led him to an adventure-filled life with God around every corner. Ron Meyers gave his life to Jesus in 1998 and left a thriving production company to promote Jesus, the King of King's. Since then, he has touched the lives of tens of thousands of people with the power of Jesus. His heart is to see over a million people come to a relationship with Jesus before he leaves this world.
Published by Audiobook Network, author Ron Meyers’s new audiobook is brimming with personal stories, God ordained opportunities, and practical guidelines. Heartfelt and deeply personal, “The Promoter” is sure to inspire listeners from all walks of life to become the person God created them to be, helping them to see how the love of Christ can change one’s life and the lives of those they love.
Listeners can purchase the audiobook edition of “The Promoter” by Ron Meyers through Audible, the Apple iTunes store, or Amazon.
Audiobooks are the fastest growing segment in the digital publishing industry. According to The Infinite Dial 2019, 50% of Americans age 12 and older have listened to an audiobook. This huge growth can be partly attributed to increased listening in cars, which surpassed the home as the #1 audiobook listening location in the 2019 survey. Smart speaker proliferation also bodes well for future listening growth and more mainstream listening.
Audiobook Network, Inc. (ABN) is a full-service audiobook publishing company that transforms authors’ books or eBooks to life through audio narration. ABN handles, narration, production, audio editing, digital formatting, distribution, promotion, and royalty collections all under one roof. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Audiobook Network at 866-296-7774.
