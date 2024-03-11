Annual Merle Haggard Tribute to Rock Spokane
The 6th annual "Hagfest Northwest" to include notable rock and blues artists this year at the Historic Bing Crosby Theater in Spokane.
Spokane, WA, March 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The biggest annual celebration of the life of country superstar Merle Haggard happens every year in the first week of April in the beautiful Northwest. That's because Haggard was born on April 6, 1937, and he passed away on April 6, 2016. When it comes to west coast country outlaws, Merle Haggard was the King. He and fellow Bakersfield resident Buck Owens literally "bucked" the Nashville establishment in the 1960s and made a huge impact on the direction of country music.
The Northwest Country Music Association, along with K102 Country Radio, have been the chief sponsors of Hagfest Northwest since 2019. "We just feel that Merle was such a legend; we want people to remember him and his music," said Rusty Jackson. As director of the association. Rusty has assembled a supergroup composed of the region's top musicians that will act as the house band for twenty different artists who are coming to pay tribute to Merle. "And we've got a twist this year," Jackson said. "In addition to some great country artists that really do Merle proud, we have some notable rock and blues artists coming to the party this year, and they will demonstrate how Merle Haggard's music reached far more than just country fans!"
The show includes 30 of Haggard's top hits performed live as well as stories from performers about times they had the privilege of performing with Merle or The Strangers (Haggard's band). Tickets range from $27 to $50, and there is a VIP meet and greet/afterparty pass available for $31. Get tickets at the Bing box office or online at https://bingcrosbytheater.evenue.net/events/BCTHF.
For more information about the Northwest Country Music Association, see www.nw-cma.com.
For more information about K102 country radio, see www.K102country.com.
For more information about the Bing Crosby Theater, see www.bingcrosbytheater.com.
Contact
Amazing EntertainmentContact
Rusty Jackson
208-262-1655
www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61555181918798
