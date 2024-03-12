Katherine Gillespie Chosen as a Woman of the Month for January 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Fernley, NV, March 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Katherine Gillespie of Fernley, Nevada, has been chosen as a Woman of the Month for January 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of mental real estate.
About Katherine Gillespie
Katherine Gillespie is a Realtor and broker with Exp Realty based in Reno, Nevada. With over 17 years of experience, she is responsible for residential property sales. Katherine works with buyers and sellers and is an expert in effectively marketing her clients’ homes. She also specializes in relocation, foreclosure, and property management.
“As a native Nevadan and twenty-year resident of Fernley, I am highly familiar with this wonderful city and the beautiful surrounding areas that make up Northern Nevada,” said Gillespie. “I am committed to providing excellent service to my clients, and love helping them find their dream home.”
Katherine earned an A.S. in Education from Truckee Meadows Community College in 2005 and belongs to her local Rotary Club. In her spare time, Katherine enjoys yoga, hiking, art, and sports.
For more information, visit www.fernleyrenohomes.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
Contact
Geri Shumer
Syndi Reibman
