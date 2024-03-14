PASSi Announces Women’s History Month Celebration 2024 and Primary Care Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Women's history and leadership speak to PASSi’s roots. PASSi's late founder, Ms. Im Ja Choi, was equal parts visionary and fierce pioneer, starting PASSi with nothing but an idea: PASSi would address the deeply felt needs of diverse older adult communities. And PASSi celebrates Ms. Choi not only as PASSi founder, but as its continued North Star – to this day, PASSi grows and develops according to the values and blueprint that Ms. Choi envisioned from the organization's earliest days.