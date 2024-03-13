Medivest Announces the Addition of Eric Rycus as Vice President of Business Development
Oviedo, FL, March 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Medivest Benefit Advisors LLC, a leader in Medicare Secondary Payer (MSP) services and settlement planning, is pleased to announce the hiring of Eric Rycus as the new Vice President of Business Development.
Eric, a highly respected veteran of the workers’ compensation world, comes to Medivest with a wealth of experience. Previously, he held the position of Vice President of Sales at industry leaders such as Chronovo and Jopari. In addition, he is a licensed broker and has been in the healthcare field for over 30 years. He has touched every aspect of the claim’s continuum; from bill review, UR, Networks, MSA’s, investigation services, and catastrophic claims management.
Eric has also been an active member in numerous workers compensation associations such as the Risk Management Society (RIMS), the Self-Insured Insurance Association (SIIA), and the National Council on Compensation Insurance amongst others.
In his role as VP of Business Development, Eric will focus on forging strategic partnerships and new relationships between Medivest and other companies within the workers’ compensation industry and promoting Medivest’s Professional Administration service for Medicare Set-Aside management.
“I'm very happy to welcome Eric to our team,” said CEO of Medivest Doug Brand. “With his 38 years of experience in the worker's compensation space, he brings a wide range of value, giving us a deeper understanding of what is needed to continue to provide unparalleled service to the industry. The trusted relationships he has developed over his long tenure will help Medivest grow at a faster pace than ever.”
“What excites me most about Medivest is that we do the right thing! We offer unparalleled technology, honesty, integrity, and results,” says Eric. "I am excited to be a part of Medivest as we provide a solution to the market that benefits everyone it touches. Each constituent involved in a claim; the provider, the claims organization, employee and the employer all benefit from using professional administration.”
About Medivest
Medivest is a national Medicare Secondary Payer (MSP) compliance company and provider of settlement solutions. Our focus is assisting anyone involved in the settlement of a workers’ compensation or personal injury claim understand their obligation to consider Medicare’s interests under federal law. We provide solutions that help to mitigate exposure resulting from that obligation. Medivest has been providing it’s services since 1996 and has developed a program of services customizable to the needs of any settlement.
Robert Hlozek
877.725.2467
www.medivest.com
